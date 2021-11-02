‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyra Banks’ Mic Completely Muted in Embarrassing Mix-Up

Dancing With The Stars‘ “Queen Night” episode had a couple of bumps, including a really embarrassing moment for the sound team and host Tyra Banks. After coming back from a commercial break, Banks’ microphone was muted, so her introduction to the third and final group dance to “We Are the Champions” was not heard at all. The night featured all duos dancing to songs by the band Queen.

Since there were only nine pairs left at the start of this week’s episode, the show had time for relay dances, which gave each couple a chance to earn an extra point for their judge’s score. The first three couples danced a Jive relay to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” while the second three couples danced to “Under Pressure.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the second group got their scores, the show went to commercial. When it came back, Banks delivered her entire introduction to a video package showing the remaining teams preparing to dance to “We Are the Champions.” Incredibly, it looks like no one told Banks that the audience couldn’t hear her. The only thing anyone could hear was the in-studio audience applauding. After the dancers performed, Banks’ microphone was back in working order.

This wasn’t the only unusual circumstance during the episode. After Snui Lee and Sasha Farber did their solo dance, the gymnast ran off the stage, leaving Farber to hear the judges’ critiques by himself. Faber hinted that Lee was not feeling well during the week and Banks assured fans at home she did not test positive for COVID-19. Banks went on to reveal a little too much though, telling the audience that Lee had an issue with her “tummy.”

‘They turned Tyra’s mic off!’

Lee and Farber danced to “We Are the Champions” without an issue. Lee stood by her pro dance partner’s side. She said she was “embarrassed” about running off the stage and would have been “disappointed” in herself if she didn’t go back out. Everyone in the studio applauded her for sticking with the show. Lee also got a bonus point for her “We Are the Champions” dance.

‘Did the show just mute Tyra?’

Omg did the show just mute Tyra?! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/clE4lmNL00 — Liz Wilder (@elizwildes) November 2, 2021

Surprisingly, the bottom two celebrities were JoJo Siwa and The Miz. The judges unanimously decided to save Siwa. The next new episode of Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The competitors will perform dances to songs from Janet Jackson’s catalog.

‘Laughing so hard’

That shot of Tyra doing a whole intro with no audio had me HOWLING #DWTS — Alyssa (@tvwithapb) November 2, 2021

“TYRA I’M LAUGHING SO HARD,” one viewer wrote.

‘Highlight of the season’

Tyra’s microphone isn’t working now. Tonight is a mess. #DWTS — Camilla (@Camilla_33) November 2, 2021

“Tyra Banks’ mic malfunction was the highlight of the season!!” another wrote.

‘A good week indeed’

Even production got tired of Tyra talking #DWTS pic.twitter.com/x5a02c5rKM — Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) November 2, 2021

“A week with Tyra’s mic not working is a good week indeed,” one Banks critic wrote.

‘ROLLING’

“Tyra Banks’ mic muted has me ROLLING,” another wrote.