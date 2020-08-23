Tom Bergeron Makes Humorous Plans With 'AFV' Alum Bob Saget Following 'DWTS' Ouster

✖

While Tom Bergeron is soaking up some sun since he does not have to prepare for a new Dancing With The Stars season for the first time in 15 years, Bob Saget is hoping the two friends can have a reunion. Saget and Bergeron are members of the small club of people who have hosted America's Funniest Home Videos, the long-running ABC series. Last year, Bergeron and Saget joined the current host Alfonso Ribeiro for a 30th anniversary special on ABC.

On Friday, Bergeron shared a photo of himself sharing drinks with his friend, Greg Kretschmar, at Old Ferry Landing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. "No visit to NH is complete without my annual 'Get [Kerschmar] Drunk on Jimmy Juices' trip," Bergeron wrote. The top response to the photo was Saget's comment, "Miss u buddy." Bergeron spotted the former Full House star's comment and quickly promised to meet up with him soon. "I'll call you when I get back. We can get together and compare mask collections," Bergeron added with winking and thumbs-up emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Aug 21, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

America's Funniest Home Videos, created by Vin Di Bona, launched in 1989 with Saget as the first host. After eight seasons, Saget was replaced by John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes for two seasons. Bergeron took over the show in 2001 and was hosting AFV while also working on Dancing With The Stars. In 2015, DWTS champion Ribeiro took over and has hosted it ever since. Saget returned to the show for Bergeron's last episode in 2015 and joined his successors for an anniversary special in 2019.

Bergeron has had some extra time this summer after ABC and the DWTS producers decided to go in a different direction for the show's upcoming 29th season. Bergeron and Erin Andrews were not asked to return, and instead, Tyra Banks will host. Bergeron has displayed his typical wry humor on Instagram in response to the situation. For example, on Aug. 7, he shared his "COVID calendar" for 2020 from January to August, ending with a photo of himself wearing a scary mask behind a facemask.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC said in a statement in July. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."