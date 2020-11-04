'Dancing With the Stars': Sharna Burgess Reacts to Lindsay Arnold Welcoming Baby Girl

✖

On Monday, Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Sam Cusick. A day after she revealed the exciting news, fellow professional dancer, Sharna Burgess, took to Instagram to congratulate her friend on becoming a mother. In her post, Burgess wrote that she was able to FaceTime with Arnold so that she could see the new mom and her precious bundle of joy.

"I got to FaceTime with this beautiful mama and baby girl last night and my heart nearly exploded @lindsarnold you are already an amazing Mum with incredible instincts," Burgess wrote alongside a photo of Arnold and Cusick cradling their little girl in the hospital. "Seeing you holding and feeding beautiful little Girl is so natural and perfect I can almost not imagine you now before her. You and @notsamcusick are going to be the best parents this little one could ever wish for, in a home filled with love, kindness and ridiculously unfair perfect genetics I cannot wait to squeeze you, I cannot wait to meet Her and I truly cannot wait to witness you both grow and evolve together in this new part of your life. I’ll be taking notes... for when it’s one day my turn LOVE YOU LOVE YOU LOVE YOU and Congratulations."

Arnold posted the same photo on her own Instagram account to announce the exciting news. She shared that her baby girl arrived a week early and that she underwent a C-section in order to deliver her. "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," Arnold captioned the lovely photo. "Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family." Arnold and Cusick have not yet revealed the name of their baby girl.

The pair, who wed in 2015, originally announced that they were expecting their first child together back in March. They later found out the sex of their child in May, as they held a gender reveal and found out that they were expecting a baby girl. Arnold and Cusick held an intimate Bohemian-themed baby shower in September which saw their closest friends and family in attendance. "It was so special being with my family and friends and having everybody in one place to celebrate our beautiful baby girl that is coming so soon," she told PEOPLE about their celebration. "I feel so blessed, so excited, so ready and just so grateful to be surrounded by so many people who I know are going to support and love our baby. It was such a beautiful evening."