‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Admits She’s Dating Someone

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess has a special person in her life, she admitted to Entertainment Tonight after Monday’s live performance.

Burgess, who is partnered with country radio personality Bobby Bones in the ongoing season of the ABC dance competition, spoke cryptically of her mystery partner to the outlet, saying, “I’m getting asked that question daily [on social media] and I never said I wasn’t dating someone! But dating someone also doesn’t mean in a relationship, you know what I mean? When it’s real and when it’s something that can be talked about, it will be.”

“You’re just seeing somebody all the time,” Bones added to his partner’s comment before joking he was going to “Kanye this thing,” by saying he was going to make “no further comments,” on Burgess’ romantic status.

Burgess has been rumored by hopeful fans to have chemistry on and off the dance floor with Bones, but little evidence has emerged that the radio personality is the mystery man involved. In the past, she’s been linked romantically with actor Pierson Fode and fellow dancer Paul Kirkland.

The Aussie dancer is currently focusing less on her love life and more on winning the Mirrorball Trophy, however, having made it through to next week’s semifinals after surviving Monday’s elimination alongside Bones.

“Len nearly made out with Bobby,” Burgess joked of the pair’s successful dance Monday. “Well, Bobby nearly made out with Len is a better way to put it.”

“Kisses all around,” Bones said. “I can’t believe I’m making it to the semifinals. I’ll probably kiss the whole audience next week if I make it to the finals. I’m going to just go through all those dancers and make out with everybody.”

Bones isn’t even going to guess how the semifinals are going to go, however, he said, adding, “I’m tired of trying to guess who is going to go home because I’m wrong every time and it’s weird because now there’s eight of us and all eight of us are pretty tight, so you don’t want to see anyone go home. The dynamic is going to be different in the building because we all practice together.”

Burgess is ready to put in the effort to get them all the way to the end, she said.

“[I] have to just put in as much work as I can and create dances that are worthy of us getting to the finals — this one is really on me; there’s nothing more that Bobby can do,” Burgess explained. “He’s giving me all the time he can [and] all the hard work and dedication he can. So, this one lies on me and me only. I’ve got to create the right routine.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

