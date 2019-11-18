‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semi-Finals: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Dancing With The Stars Season 28 is almost over, with the semi-finals airing on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. There are only four couples left after last week’s elimination of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The remaining dance duos are Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchnko, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

Like last week’s episode, there will be two rounds of dancing. In the first round, they have to perform a dance in a style they previously performed in. In the second round, they have to dance in a style they have not performed in previously. Judges Buno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba mentored the couples during the week.

Sins featured in this week’s episode include Hozier’s “Take Me To Church,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” Vanessa Williams’ “Save the Best for Last,” Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Since there are only five couples left for the semi-finals, it does not seem likely the producers will need a double elimination night. Last season, two couples were sent home at the end of the semi-finals, with four competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in the finale.

Last week, Spicer was finally eliminated. His continued participation on the show annoyed long-time viewers, as he consistently got low scores. In an interview on the Eye on the Ball Sirius XM show after he was eliminated, he said it was harder to be on DWTS than it was to work for President Donald Trump.

“The show was worse…And I don’t mean worse than a bad way. I mean…How about this: It was greater,” Spicer explained. “I think it’s a combination of two things. One, yes, it’s way out of my comfort zone. And two is, when you’re dealing with incoming questions, you can figure out how to punt the question, divert it. When you’re out on a dance floor for a minute and a half, you have to go. And you can’t hide and you can’t defer to somebody else. And every step that you take, is going to be watched and viewed and judged.”

Spicer was paired for Lindsay Arnold, although she missed the last two weeks because of her mother-in-law’s death. He danced with Jenna Johnson, who was previously paired with Karamo Brown, during his final episodes.

“My goal going into this was to make at least one week of eliminations,” Spicer said. “It was my birthday on that first elimination, my family was here and all I wanted to do was not have to fly to New York that night. And then beyond that it’s just grown. It has exceeded my expectations in every way. And I’ve been so, so proud and honored to be part of this season.”

The Dancing With The Stars Season 28 finale begins on Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC