'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29: New Promo Teases 'Surprising' New Celebrities

Dancing with the Stars is making a return Monday nights on ABC with a brand new cast and host! In a short video clip, the dance competition series teased a "surprising" new celebrity lineup adding that this upcoming season will be "next level." As the video starts, new host Tyra Banks says, "Okay, let's just keep this real. You never know what happens on live TV, but you need to get ready, it is gonna be so next level!"

This is going to be next level. #DWTS is returning Mondays on ABC. pic.twitter.com/F3kbzGJQcr — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 4, 2020

Fans were shocked when they learned ABC got rid of longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and there have been mixed reactions on Tyra Banks stepping in. "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," ABC said in their statement according to TVLine. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success." Andrews, who was also fired and made the announcement on her Instagram account, the network also acknowledged continuing with, "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

While Bergeron and Andrews make their exit, someone fans hope is brought back is pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev. His fiancé Nikki Bella, who just welcomed their first child together, is also "praying" he makes a return as well and is "really excited" the show is making a return. "I'm really excited to have the show come back on air and I'm praying and hoping that Artem is a part of the cast again. [...] People really missed his presence and he's just an incredible dancer and he's always an incredible partner too." She noted that she would love to see him partnered with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was the first celebrity announced for the upcoming season.