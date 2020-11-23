'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Who They Want to Win Ahead of Season 29 Finale
It's Dancing With the Stars finale night, and it all comes down to two more performances for the four finalist teams that have been tearing up the ABC ballroom for all of Season 29. Finalists Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson will all compete for the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's live show at 8 p.m. ET, performing two dances before their scores and America's votes are weighed to determine the victor.
It was a tough semi-finals last week, with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart being sent home in a shocking double elimination, and fans have strong opinions about which of the remaining teams they believe deserve to win. Keep scrolling to see where the fans are falling on the Final Four teams and learn more about the finale performances.
Kaitlyn and Artem
The former Bachelorette and her pro partner Chigvintsev have plenty of fans on their side, who have stuck with the team through the highs and lows of their emotional season.
kaitlyn has been battling injuries throughout the season, working hard, & improving.💃🏼💪🧡👏 artem's choreography is lovely.🧡👏 this is his first final on @DancingABC.🥺 i hope #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance wins, bc they deserve it!🙏#DWTS— 🎄 (@azu_rbd) November 21, 2020
prevnext
I really want #WillYouAcceptThisDance to win the Mirrorball so bad. Kaitlyn is much more then the Bachelorette. That was like 10 years ago. Plus I feel like her freestyle is actually out of her comfort zone vs the other people. #DWTS #dwts29— Becca #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance (@BeccaLouBaker) November 21, 2020
Nev and Jenna
The Catfish host's impeccable dancing skills throughout the season have also earned he and Johnson a strong fan base going into the finale.
Dancing With The Stars final tonight and I’m nervous because of how competitive the final 3 is but I’m hoping Nev & Jenna wins
I just don’t want a repeat of the season 27 finale where the worst dancer wins again #DWTS— DarkGa ⚔️💜 #StreamChromatica (@DarkGa2) November 23, 2020
prevnext
2020 could make up for a lot of the bs with a @NevSchulman/@JennaJohnson win on #DWTS tomorrow... just sayin pic.twitter.com/y6vpa9en4M— Jasmine Peralez (@jasmineperalez_) November 22, 2020
Nelly and Daniella
Nelly and Karagach have struggled throughout the season, but earned their first perfect score in the semi-finals. The team is a bit of a dark horse going into the finale, but have plenty of people rooting them on.
It's 2020, go on America! Vote for Nelly #DWTS— ᴮᴱBecky⁷🇬🇧🇲🇸- 🎧 Dis-ease 🔥 (@BeckyTheStan) November 23, 2020
prevnext
Just a reminder that Nelly is in the finals of #DWTS Monday night snd needs all your votes come on he’s so damn hot do it for me please— HaliMalone 🇨🇦 (@halimaIone) November 23, 2020
Justina and Sasha
The One Day at a Time actress and Farber have also been fan favorites throughout the season, bringing a positive attitude and plenty of flair to their dances, despite a few fumbles.
Y’all need to stop clowning around and vote for Justina to win #DWTS— Jencita (@_Jencita_) November 18, 2020
prevnext
@JustinaMachado i am soooo proud of you! You are an amazing dancer and i’m so happy you are headed to the finals. Sending you my best vibes, and i hope to see you hold the trophy!! Love you! DALE JUSTINA DALE 🎊🎊💪💪🥰😘 #DWTS— it's Lexie Bxxch! (@brittneybrits) November 17, 2020
Finale Night
It wouldn't be a Dancing With the Stars finale without a little extra from the celebrity performers. Not only will each team perform two dances, a repeat performance from earlier in the season to show their growth and a freestyle, there's extra on the way courtesy of Nelly.
The rapper will perform a medley of his greatest hits including "Ride Wit Me," "Lil Bit" and "Hot in Herre" while his pro dancer partner Karagach dances with her husband, Pasha Pashkov. Judge Derek Hough will also make his way to the ballroom floor for a solo dance to "Let’s Fall in Love for the Night," and a number of the eliminated couples from throughout the season will return to the ballroom.
Bachelor Nation fans will also get a sneak peek of the rest of this season of The Bachelorette and a first look at Matt James on The Bachelor.prevnext
Final Dances
For their final dances, the teams will perform:
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev will repeat their Argentine Tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears, then freestyle dance to "Sparkling Diamonds" from Moulin Rouge.
- Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber will repeat their cha-cha to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, then a freestyle dance to "Let’s Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez and "Bamboleo" by The Gypsy Kings.
Final Dances (pt. 2)0comments
Also competing:
- Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach will repeat their Samba to "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge, then a freestyle dance to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and "Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G.
- Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson will repeat their Paso Doble to "Black Swan Swan Lake" by District 78, then a freestyle dance to "Singin’ in the Rain" by District 78.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.prev