'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Who They Want to Win Ahead of Season 29 Finale

It's Dancing With the Stars finale night, and it all comes down to two more performances for the four finalist teams that have been tearing up the ABC ballroom for all of Season 29. Finalists Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson will all compete for the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's live show at 8 p.m. ET, performing two dances before their scores and America's votes are weighed to determine the victor.

It was a tough semi-finals last week, with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart being sent home in a shocking double elimination, and fans have strong opinions about which of the remaining teams they believe deserve to win. Keep scrolling to see where the fans are falling on the Final Four teams and learn more about the finale performances.