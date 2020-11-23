'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Who They Want to Win Ahead of Season 29 Finale

By Anna Rumer

It's Dancing With the Stars finale night, and it all comes down to two more performances for the four finalist teams that have been tearing up the ABC ballroom for all of Season 29. Finalists Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson will all compete for the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's live show at 8 p.m. ET, performing two dances before their scores and America's votes are weighed to determine the victor.

It was a tough semi-finals last week, with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart being sent home in a shocking double elimination, and fans have strong opinions about which of the remaining teams they believe deserve to win. Keep scrolling to see where the fans are falling on the Final Four teams and learn more about the finale performances.

Kaitlyn and Artem

The former Bachelorette and her pro partner Chigvintsev have plenty of fans on their side, who have stuck with the team through the highs and lows of their emotional season. 

prevnext

Nev and Jenna

The Catfish host's impeccable dancing skills throughout the season have also earned he and Johnson a strong fan base going into the finale.

prevnext

Nelly and Daniella

Nelly and Karagach have struggled throughout the season, but earned their first perfect score in the semi-finals. The team is a bit of a dark horse going into the finale, but have plenty of people rooting them on.

prevnext

Justina and Sasha

The One Day at a Time actress and Farber have also been fan favorites throughout the season, bringing a positive attitude and plenty of flair to their dances, despite a few fumbles

prevnext

Finale Night

dwts-nelly-abc
(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)

It wouldn't be a Dancing With the Stars finale without a little extra from the celebrity performers. Not only will each team perform two dances, a repeat performance from earlier in the season to show their growth and a freestyle, there's extra on the way courtesy of Nelly.

The rapper will perform a medley of his greatest hits including "Ride Wit Me," "Lil Bit" and "Hot in Herre" while his pro dancer partner Karagach dances with her husband, Pasha Pashkov. Judge Derek Hough will also make his way to the ballroom floor for a solo dance to "Let’s Fall in Love for the Night," and a number of the eliminated couples from throughout the season will return to the ballroom.

Bachelor Nation fans will also get a sneak peek of the rest of this season of The Bachelorette and a first look at Matt James on The Bachelor.

prevnext

Final Dances

kaitlyn bristowe artem chigvintsev getty images abc
(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

For their final dances, the teams will perform: 

  • Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev will repeat their Argentine Tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears, then freestyle dance to "Sparkling Diamonds" from Moulin Rouge.
  • Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber will repeat their cha-cha to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, then a freestyle dance to "Let’s Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez and "Bamboleo" by The Gypsy Kings.
prevnext

Final Dances (pt. 2)

dwts nev schulman
(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)
0comments

Also competing:

  • Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach will repeat their Samba to "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge, then a freestyle dance to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and "Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson will repeat their Paso Doble to "Black Swan Swan Lake" by District 78, then a freestyle dance to "Singin’ in the Rain" by District 78.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

prev
Start the Conversation

of