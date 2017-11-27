Fans Are Bummed Now That ‘DWTS’ Is Over

Reality

Dancing With the Stars wrapped up its 25th season last week, crowning actor and singer Jordan Fisher and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, champions and official winners of the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Now that the show is over, fans are left with a void in their Monday night programming, something several Twitter users noted in dismay.

It seemed to be a common consensus that the first Monday after a DWTS season ends is the hardest.

Others were sad to realize their favorite couples would no longer be gracing their television screens.

Some wondered what their Monday nights would entail now that the show is over.

The next season of DWTS is reportedly going to feature all athletes, but reports indicate that fans will have to wait until the spring to return to the ballroom.

