Fans Are Bummed Now That ‘DWTS’ Is Over

Dancing With the Stars wrapped up its 25th season last week, crowning actor and singer Jordan Fisher and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, champions and official winners of the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Now that the show is over, fans are left with a void in their Monday night programming, something several Twitter users noted in dismay.

It seemed to be a common consensus that the first Monday after a DWTS season ends is the hardest.

The 1st Monday without #dwts is always the worst 😭😭 — Marissa (@sharnasquadxx) November 27, 2017

I’m so sad Monday is no longer #dwts day… — Jenny ✨ (@shirleyftdarcey) November 27, 2017

Others were sad to realize their favorite couples would no longer be gracing their television screens.

Monday’s just aren’t going to be the same anymore without watching @Jordan_Fisher and @lindsayarnold kill it on #dwts #imissyouguys — Lauren Bellrose (@lbellrose) November 27, 2017

It’s Monday and I’m definitely sad and bummed out because it’s the first Monday that I won’t see @frankiemuniz and @WitneyCarson tonight on DWTS💔😭😩 I hate Mondays again. I seriously can’t wait until the tour starts💖 #teamfranneypack always and forever💖💖 — 🌿BrendaBⓋeganhead🐮 (@BprincessBTR) November 27, 2017

Some wondered what their Monday nights would entail now that the show is over.

What am I going to do with my Monday Nights now that #DWTS season has ended?? @DancingABC — Elena Bucciarelli (@bucci_lik_gucci) November 27, 2017

First Monday night with no DWTS! What do we do?? 😂😭 — TV (@thetv_addicted) November 27, 2017

The next season of DWTS is reportedly going to feature all athletes, but reports indicate that fans will have to wait until the spring to return to the ballroom.

