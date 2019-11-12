‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sean Spicer Reveals What Partner Lindsay Arnold Told Him Following Elimination

After consistently receiving the lowest scores every week, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars after making it to week nine. Although his pro partner Lindsay Arnold wasn’t at his side due to an unexpected death in the family, Spicer revealed that she had a few wise words to share with him following his elimination Monday night.

“She was so proud of how far that we’ve come,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s obviously disappointed that she couldn’t be here. But I told her, and she knows, that the idea that we were as far we are is because of her hard work, her amazing talent and obviously Jenna the last two weeks carrying me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not for lack of hard work,” he continued. “I couldn’t tell you how lucky I am to have had Lindsay and Jenna at my side. There’s no way I’d be even close to this week without them.”

Spicer’s professional dancing partner of two weeks, Jenna Johnson, added that she was “proud” to step in for Arnold following the death of her mother-in-law Jennifer Cusick.

“This guy [Sean] is one of the classiest men I’ve ever met,” she said. “He reminds me of my dad in a sense and I really enjoyed my time [with him].”

Spicer and Johnson received a 26/40 for their dance to Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and a 24/40 for One Direction’s “Story of My Life,” again landing him among the lowest scores of the night. When he was announced to be in the bottom two for the first time, however, his luck on the series came to an end when judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli opted to save country singer Lauren Alaina and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko.

Spicer, however, isn’t leaving the series with any sore feelings.

“To be here in the quarterfinals is a lot further than anyone probably, including myself, thought I’d be,” he admitted. “It’s been such an amazing journey to get this far. I can’t say how much I truly enjoyed being a part of this season. I walk out of here with no regrets and a lot of great relationships, friendships and memories.”

With Spicer gone, there are only five dancing duos left: Alaina and Savchenko, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.