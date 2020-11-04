'Dancing With the Stars': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Sounds off on Tyra Banks Rumor

✖

Ashley Darby of Real Housewives of Potomac fame shared her thoughts on Tyra Banks’ rumored ban of cast members from ever appearing on Dancing With the Stars. Banks, who just took over as the host of the ABC show after the show cut loose Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, allegedly will ban members from RHOP from coming onto the show according to an OK! Magazine report.

Darby posted a video of various clips of her dancing onto her Instagram in response to Banks’ alleged comments. “Hearing that RHs are allegedly ‘banned’ from performing on #DWTS was a bummer,” Darby wrote in the caption. “But I still have my on the prize! I’ll be on that dance floor one day!” According to the initial report, sources told the outlet that Banks didn’t want any members from the show in “her ballroom.” Banks actually refuted this report as her publicist told Page Six that it was “100 percent untrue.” Citing her as not having any control over casting, her publicist continued, “She’s a huge fan of the Housewives and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first.”

Many of the Housewives across the different shows reacted to Banks’ supposed ban. One of them being Bethany Frankel, who extended an invite to Banks to hop onto her podcast and talk through the controversy. Banks has yet to respond to this offer, “She is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way.” The last Housewife to appear on the show was back in 2017 when Erika Jayne of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills appeared on Season 24. Jayne survived three eliminations before being sent home with partner Gleb Savchenko. That season saw former New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings and partner Emma Slater take home the Mirror Ball ahead of David Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold, who recently just gave birth.

When Banks was handed the reins to take over as the host, she also was given some more power as an executive power. However, as her publicist pointed out, she doesn’t appear to have any control over casting. After news of Banks’ hiring, many fans of the show were not in favor of the decision, especially considering Bergeron had been with the series since the beginning and grew to be the show's face throughout the years.