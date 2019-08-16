‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals First Possible Dancer, Asks Fans to ‘Decode the Clues’ in New Photo

Reality

Is Karamo Brown from Queer Eye set to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars? The ABC reality competition revealed a few clues as to one of its celebrity dancers for Season 28, and fans are convinced it’s the culture expert from the Netflix reality series.

In a tweet, the show told fans “You might be a cultural genius if you can guess who this star is,” which several fans see as a clear reference to Brown’s role on Queer Eye.

Other clues that hint toward the 38-year-old are the Florida A&M University pennant flag (Brown’s alma mater), the latitude and longitude coordinates for Houston, Texas (his hometown), a sign that reads “It’s all fun and games until you enter the Real World,” (Brown began his reality TV career on 2004’s The Real World: Philadelphia), and — of course — a computer screen filled with images of bomber jackets, Brown’s signature style item.

DWTS fans flooded the show’s mentions, tagging Brown in their responses, although the Netflix star hasn’t given any hints either way himself.

The post was the first official set of clues the show gave fans to decode for who to expect for Season 28. On Thursday, the account shared a black and white photo of one of its not-yet-unveiled celebrities, a woman holding a smiling emoji on a stick in front of her face, obscuring it. Fans weren’t as sure about the certainty of that star, but wondered if it could be Dance MomsAbby Lee Miller.

ABC will officially announce the cast of Season 28 next week on Wednesday, the network announced this week. Host Tom Bergeron said the reveal was initially planned for the Monday, Aug. 5 broadcast of Good Morning America but that it was postponed following the tragic mass shootings that took 31 lives in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that weekend.

Fans can expect to see some formatting changes with season 28, ABC entertainment president Karen Burke recently told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Although Burke did not give specific details as to what kind of aspects will be tweaked, the competition faced backlash surrounding its voting and elimination process after Bobby Bones took home the mirrorball trophy during season 27 last fall despite other contestants receiving higher scores from the judges.

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

