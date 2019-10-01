‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Shocked to See ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel in Audience

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are flaunting their new relationship for all to see. The two were spotted during Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars at a table together. This comes after the recent announcement that the two are now an item. Fans were quick to spot the two cozying up as the camera panned over to them. They also were in attendance with some other notable people, including The Bachelorette’s Demi Burnett along with Demi Lovato. Scott’s brother Drew Scott and his wife, Linda, also were in the crowd.

It seems that social media is here for this new romance.

One user remarked, “Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are dating? Those are two people I never thought cross paths but I’m here for it.”

Jonathan and Deschanel reportedly met while filming on set of Carpool Karaoke.

#DWTS date night for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott pic.twitter.com/bw1YVRwOTT — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) October 1, 2019

Hello I almost fell off the couch seeing Zooey Deschanel and whatever Property Brother in the #DWTS audience — Sarah Gonyon (@sarahgonyon) October 1, 2019

ZOOEY DESCHANEL IS AT DANCING WITH THE STARS WITH A PROPERTY BROTHER. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS UNIVERSE. #DWTS — sierra m. (@lost_moons) October 1, 2019

Deschanel recently split with her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik. The two provided Us Weekly with a statement on why they called things off.

The pair have two children: a four-year-old daughter and a two-year old son.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the two explained. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

As for Jonathan, he actually recent shared how he turned down an offer to compete on this season. His brother, Drew, previously was on the show. He shared his reason for declining to Hollywood Life.

“Yeah, if I had nothing else on my schedule, I would do it,” he explained. “I mean, [Drew] was crazy. When he did it, we were filming, we were in the middle of 20 houses.”

Jonathan and Deschanel’s relationship seems to be going in the right direction. The two did come out and shut down reports they had moved in together already.