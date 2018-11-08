‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Emma Slater ‘Relaxing and Reflecting’ After Surprise Elimination

Emma Slater is taking some time to herself following her and John Schneider’s shocking elimination on Dancing With the Stars.

The professional dancer shared a cute selfie on Instagram following her and the Dukes of Hazzard actor’s elimination in Monday, sharing a message for her supporters alongside the photo.

“Relaxing and reflecting. So grateful for life and all the experiences that come my way. Thankful I get to share them with such wonderful people,” she wrote. “Human connection is everything, and nothing is real until it’s shared (not to me anyway) so here’s me telling you how great you are and that you deserve love.”

She had previously shared a sweet message to Schneider and her fans following the elimination, writing, “Like my partner said, not sad at all. Even though our journey has come to an end, this has been the most unexpectedly joyful season for me.”

She continued, addressing Schneider, “You’re a legend, our rehearsals always seemed to zoom by because of your positive attitude and huge joy for life. Partnering you was a pleasure for me. You are just a bit crazy so we were the perfect balance and I’m proud of you for all you achieved this season, you improved so much! What a dancer! What a squid (inside joke sorry [Instagram]!)”

“Thank you for your friendship, it means a lot to me,” she concluded. “Thank you for your love and care towards everyone at the show, it’s clear how much you really loved the people! You honestly inspired me more than you know. I wouldn’t change this season for anything.”

Schneider also penned a note about his time on the competition show, sharing on Twitter Monday, “Reading through your messages, comments, and I cannot thank you enough for giving me this platform. #DWTS has been the most rewarding journey all because of you.”

The partners were eliminated after the show’s “Country Night” alongside Lindsay Arnold and her partner, NFL player DeMarcus Ware.

Ware and Arnold earned a 27/30 for their Viennese waltz to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” while Schneider and Slater picked up a 25/30 for their jazz dance to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” but the two weren’t able to get enough votes from viewers to keep them in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

