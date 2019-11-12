‘Dancing With the Stars: *NSYNC Member Joey Fatone’s Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction Kicks Off Latest Episode

Former *NSYNC singer Joey Fatone suffered a hilarious and unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during the opening dance number on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars. Fatone, a former contestant on the show, was called in to serve as a guest judge on Boy Band & Girl Group Night. The singer showed that he still remembered some of the dance moves from his time on the show and made fun of his pants mishap later on.

The episode opened with a tribute to boy bands and girl groups, including a section where Fatone danced to “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” At one point, he jumped and did a mid-air split off the raised part of the dance floor, visibly splitting his pants.

After the opening wrapped, co-host Erin Andrews asked how he did not split his pants, but Fatone readily admitted he did!

“Oh, it is!” Fatone joked.

After James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater performed the first competitive dance of the night, co-host Tom Bergeron asked Fatone about his mishap.

“By the way, for those of you recording the show, you might want to freeze it at the jump Joey Fatone [did], because I think that’s when the pants split, right?” Bergeron asked.

“Yup. That is accurate. There’s a nice breeze,” Fatone joked.

“Just a little something extra for you folks at home,” Bergeron added.

Fatone was originally supposed to be one of two guest judges on Monday night’s episode. The original plan was to have Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton judge the girl group performances, while Fatone would judge the boy band dances. However, Bunton backed out at the last moment.

“Due to a scheduling conflict [Bunton] aka Baby Spice will not be a guest judge on tonight’s show. [Fatone] will still guest-judge alongside [Carrie Ann Inaba], [Len Goodman] and [Bruno Tonioli],” the DWTS team announced on Twitter.

Fatone has a long history with DWTS. He took part in Season 7, way back in 2007 and finished in second place, behind Apolo Anton Ohno. In Season 15, he returned, but was the second contestant eliminated. He made another comeback in Season 27, performing in a trio with John Schneider and Emma Slater. He also took part in Dancing With The Stars at Sea in 2013 and 2014.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

