‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Breaks Silence on Ex John Crist’s Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Dancing With The Stars contestant Lauren Alaina was asked about ex-boyfriend John Crist‘s sexual misconduct scandal following Monday night’s semi-finals episode. Crist and Alaina dated from May to September, breaking up just before this season of DWTS began. Five women have accused Crist of sexual misconduct, leading Netflix to put the comedian’s upcoming special “on hold.”

“I have not talked to him recently, no. But I wish him and everyone in his story the best,” Alaina told Entertainment Tonight Monday night when asked about Crist. “I’m not really involved in that.

“A breakup is always hard, but I’ve just been really focused on myself and dancing each week and doing my best,” Alaina added. “All I want to do is the right steps on that dance floor.”

Alaina announced her break-up with Crist hours before the DWTS Season 28 premiere. She referenced being single for the first time as an adult during last week’s episode.

“I am single for the first time as an adult, so I am not trying to hurry love. I will say that I am enjoying it,” she said in her pre-dance video.

“I went through a breakup two weeks before I came on this show,” the “Road Less Traveled” singer continued. “Kind of a crazy time, but being on Dancing with the Stars has been the perfect recipe for healing my broken heart. This show has been like my new boyfriend. I’m dating Dancing with the Stars and it’s going great.”

On this week’s semi-finals, Alaina survived another round and will compete for the Mirrorball trophy during next week’s finale. Her pro dance partner is Gleb Savchenko.

On Nov. 6, five women accused Crist, who has specialized in Christian comedy, of sexual misconduct in a report published by Charisma News. According to the outlet, the women accused him of using his platform to “harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years.”

“Many of the stories relayed to Charisma follow a similar pattern of behavior,” Charisma News reports. “Crist would initiate contact through social media, cultivate a flirty relationship and then initiate (or attempt to initiate) sexting and other sexual activities in addition to emotional manipulation.”

“While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful,” Crist said in a statement. “I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness.”

Crist also canceled his remaining 2019 tour dates, and Netflix said his special will not be released as planned.

Fans can tune in to see Alaina, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown and Kel Mitchell compete for the Mirrorball on Dancing With The Stars on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images