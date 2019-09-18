‘Dancing With the Stars’: Why Lamar Odom Doesn’t Care About That Record Low Score

Lamar Odom isn’t letting anyone bring him down. That includes the likes of Dancing with the Stars judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. After posting one of the lowest scores in the show’s history, Odom is refusing to let it get to him.

In an interview with Access Hollywood shortly after his performance on Monday, Odom explained why the judge’s low scores aren’t going to get to him. He and partner Peta Murgatroyd ended up getting an 11 combined score from the judges after their foxtrot to Michael Buble’s “Feeling Good.”

“It feels good to just be alive,” Odom said. “For those that don’t know my story, I’m fortunate to be alive. I’m blessed.”

Odom was asked if dancing on national television was a more difficult task than playing in the NBA. To that, he laughed and said the former is much tougher.

“Dancing in front of everyone,” Odom answered. “Because I’ve never danced in front of everyone besides the club. Now you’re being asked to do so in front of millions of people and doing a dance you’ve never done before… so I would say this is tougher.

He reiterated that although the scores were low, he “did have a good time” going out and giving it all he had. His partner provided some words of encouragement, as well, saying that she is “so proud” of his effort.

“Coming from a non-performing background, there’s many people on this season that have got that experience and he has none of that,” Murgatroyd said. “He came out here and he smiled and he gave it his all. I couldn’t have asked for anything more than that.”

Odom is looking forward to getting another shot at the floor. He said that Murgatroyd is “the best at this” and that “I’m with the best.”

In regards to his story that he mentioned, Odom is thankful to be here after battling with addiction and a bad breakup.

When his inclusion on the hit ABC reality show was announced, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year expressed his gratitude at getting another chance to prove himself. He shared with PEOPLE that he hopes this opportunity pushes him in a positive direction.

“Hopefully just giving me strength in everything I do,” Odom shared. “Every day I’m just trying to get better and better and better, be a better person. Hopefully just bring out the best in me.”

“Of course just to be alive and of course to be out on the stage and dance in front of America, it’s a blessing,” he added.

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.