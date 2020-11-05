'Dancing With the Stars': Karina Smirnoff Reveals First Full Photo of Son Theo

✖

Too cute! Karina Smirnoff shared the first photo of son Theo's face with her fans seven months after giving birth, celebrating the little one's first Election Day. Wednesday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared a photo of her little guy, smiling wide in his seat while rocking an "I Voted" sticker.

"My everything!" she captioned the picture, hashtagging "we voted," "first election," "thelove of my life" and "my world." The big reveal earned gushing comments from Smirnoff's friends and fans. "He’s adorable," fellow former DWTS pro Kym Herjavec commented. Smirnoff's former DWTS partner J.R. Martinez chimed in, "He’s ADORABLE!!! Love his smile. Hope it’s more than you ever imagined! You deserve it." Fellow pro Lindsay Arnold, who just welcomed her first child this week, also left a sweet comment, writing, "OMG Karina he is perfection."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karina Smirnoff (@karina_smirnoff) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:37pm PST

Smirnoff kept her pregnancy private, only sharing in April that she had given birth, sharing a picture of her baby's feet. "Welcome to the world Theo Gabriel!" she captioned the photo. The dancer has not addressed Theo's paternity, but shared photos from the hospital in July, writing, "#FBF the day Theo arrived. #hospitalfashion #timeflies."

The new mom opened up about her postpartum anxiety in June during a virtual NAMI event, revealing she was able to move in with her parents for extra support. "I think when you are not used to living with your parents for a long time as an adult and then suddenly you are, wow, that’s a whole different set of skills that you have to attain," she said, as per Us Weekly. "I love them to death. They’ve been so incredibly helpful and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them, but that’s 24/7 in closed doors. I mean, you can always lock yourself in one of the rooms and put on the song that you like and the music takes you to a different place. Then you come back out and everything is good again."

Fellow pro Arnold is also feeling the baby bliss after welcoming daughter Sage Jill with husband Sam Cusick. Sage came a week early via C-section because she was breech, but is healthy and happy home with her parents. "I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after," Arnold shared on Instagram. "Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital. Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery."