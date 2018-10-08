‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ Fans React to Honey Boo Boo Surviving First Episode

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ viewers were stumped at the end of the series premiere Sunday night when Mama June: From Not to Hot star Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson survived, but Sarah Palin’s grandson, Tripp, did not.

Alana performed a salsa to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine with her junior pro dancer, Tristan Ianiero. She did a lot of shaking while Tristan wildly danced around her on the stage. Still, her fans were pleased with the performance. She even ended up with a 19 score, the fourth-lowest of the night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, the night’s other marquee name, Tripp Johnston, did not do as well with his pro partner Hailey Bills. Tripp was very stiff and unable to shake his nerves. He ended up with a 17 score, just two points more than the lowest score, which went to MasterChef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith. Both Tripp and Addison were eliminated.

While Honey Boo Boo’s fans might have been happy that she moved on, others were not all impressed with her performance.

“REALLY? Boo Boo still here ? WHY what is wrong with people,” one person wrote.

REALLY? Boo Boo still here ? WHY what is wrong with people #DWTSJuniors — Runningwolf 🆖 (@GeorgeXjr4) October 8, 2018



Another fan suggested Alana should be kicked off, but her partner should still take part in the show.

Honey Boo Boo should have been kicked off, but her partners stay. I just don’t like her. #DWTSJuniors — Rena Ami Akai (@Renaxakai) October 8, 2018



“Say what now Honey Boo Boo is safe?” one befuddled fan wrote.

Say what now Honey Boo Boo is safe? #DWTSJuniors — Luv Wins ✊🏾 Resist 🌊🌊🌊 (@luvwinsresist) October 8, 2018



“Honey Boo Boo stayed? That whomps,” another added.

Honey Boo Boo stayed? That whomps! #DWTSJuniors — Ron Flesher (@rjflesher) October 8, 2018

Tripp’s fans were sad about him being cut, but still praised him for giving it his best shot.

“BRAVO!!! All the dancers did wonderful!! Addison and Tripp – you hold your heads high and know that you were fabulous :). Your partners and mentors were wonderful too!! Great job everyone,” one fan wrote.

@juniordwts BRAVO!!! All the dancers did wonderful!! Addison and Tripp – you hold your heads high and know that you were fabulous :). Your partners and mentors were wonderful too!! Great job everyone!! #DWTSJuniors — Kim Wright 🦋 (@KimW1031) October 8, 2018



“You tell Tripp, he was amazing!!!!!! And most adults wouldn’t have the guts to do that! He should be SO proud,” one fan wrote in a tweet to Tripp’s grandmother.

@SarahPalinUSA you tell Tripp, he was amazing!!!!!! And most adults wouldn’t have the guts to do that! He should be SO proud! #DWTSJuniors — x (@cronium1) October 8, 2018

The contestants who made it on to the next episode were Miles Brown, Sky Brown, Ariana Greenblatt, Jason Maybaum, Mandla Morris, Sophia Pippen, Akash Vukoti, Hudson West and Mackenzie Ziegler.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Photo credit: ABC