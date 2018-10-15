‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Eliminates Second Pair

Hudson West’s time on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors is done.

The General Hospital actor was eliminated in week two of the Dancing With the Stars spin-off after the “Year I Was Born” theme week, scoring a 22/30 alongside pro partner Kameron Couch and mentor Hayley Erbert with their paso doble performance to the 2008 Madonna song “4 Minutes,” featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

Here’s how the rest of the Juniors couples fared during the second week:

Scottie Pippen’s daughter Sophia Pippen and pro partner Jake Monreal (mentored by Sasha Farber) took on the foxtrot to Taylor Swift’s 2008 song “Love Story,” earning a 20/30 from the judges, who said Sophia looked like a “real life Disney princess” but needed to “turn it up” with her personality.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and pro partner Tristan Ianiero (mentored by Artem Chigvinstev) earned a 19/30 for their cha cha to the 2005 Pussycat Dolls song “Don’t Cha,” with the judges praising the WE tv personality’s “transformation” but knocked her for her timing and off moments.

Raven’s Home star Jason Maybaum and pro partner Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater) took on the jive to Metro Station’s 2007 song “Shake It,” earning a 21/30 for their performance, which the judges said had “presence and poise” and came “from the heart.”

Black-ish star Miles Brown and pro partner Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) were tied for first place with a score of 24/30 for their Argentine tango to the 2004 Gavin DeGraw song “I Don’t Want to Be,” with the judges saying Brown was able to take “command” of the stage even as an amateur dancer.

Pro skater Sky Brown and pro JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) cha-chaed their way into the judges’ good graces with a “clean” performance to the 2008 Lady Gaga song “Just Dance.”

Singer Mackenzie Ziegler and pro Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) earned the first standing ovation of the season with their quickstep to the 2004 song “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet, getting them a top score of 24/30.

Stevie Wonder’s son Mandla Morris and pro Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) put on an “off the charts” salsa to the 2005 song “Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas, getting a 22/30.

Avengers star Ariana Greenblatt and pro Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) earned the second standing ovation of the season with their jive to the 2007 Avril Lavigne song “Girlfriend,” garnering them the third 24/30 of the night.

Scripps Spelling Bee competitor Akash Vukoti and pro Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) were praised for their “swag” during their 21/30 cha cha performance to the 2009 song “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz.

How will the pairs stack up next week?

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC