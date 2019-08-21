‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Slams Sean Spicer Amid Casting Backlash

Even Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron is throwing jabs at former White House Communications Director Sean Spicer as the show gets flak for casting the former President Donald Trump aide. After Spicer was announced as one of the celebrities taking on the ballroom for Season 28 on Good Morning America Wednesday, the longtime host let his feelings be known with a pointed joke.

“The nice thing is Sean will be in charge of assessing audience size,” Bergeron told the cast, referencing Spicer’s insistence that Trump’s inauguration crowd was the largest ever, despite all proof to the contrary.

Bergeon’s joke didn’t exactly go over well on social media:

Intentionally and gleefully lying to the American public is not something to joke about. Disgusting. — Kevin Maisto (@kevinmaisto) August 21, 2019

Hahahahaha. Isn’t it funny that a sleazy propagandist lied to Americans while taking a taxpayer-funded salary? — Say What? (@MartyTruthHurts) August 21, 2019

None of this is funny. This man knowingly and blatantly lied to the American people in his official capacity as a government servant of the people. He helped create the atrocity that is still in office. Shame on ABC. — Amanda Hammar (@AHammar_esq) August 21, 2019

Performing alongside Spicer will be Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, country star Lauren Alaina, Dawson Creek‘s James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, pop star Ally Brooke, NBA alum Lamar Odom, actor Kel Mitchell, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and model Christie Brinkley.

They will be paired with pros Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Pasha Pashkov and Brandon Armstrong.

The official pairings won’t be announced until the actual premiere, Bergeron noted, as the show is shaking things up a little heading into Season 28.

“I will still be with [co-host Erin Andrews], but other than that, we’re not telling you,” he joked.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

