‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale: Who Will Win the Mirrorball Trophy?

The night every Dancing With the Stars fan has been waiting for is upon us. After an eventful few months, one of the remaining four pairs will hoist the prized Mirrorball Trophy. All eyes will be on Kel Mitchell, Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina when the celebrities take the dance floor for the final time with their professional dance partners. The competition between the four has been tight all season, which has many viewers wondering who will come away as the winning duo?

While the decision will ultimately come down the fans of the show, odds have been released by Gold Derby. Among the final four, Brown has the best odds to win the top prize with Brooke, Mitchell and Alaina in that order.

Additionally, TVLine has posted a poll for fans to vote asking “Who WILL win DWTS?” and “Who SHOULD win DWTS?” Both polls had Brown sitting atop them as of this writing.

As for how the judges have graded each team thus far, Alaina and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, are the only pair that have yet to receive a perfect score. Meanwhile, Brooke has been, arguably, the best of the bunch as she and Sasha Farber have held or shared the top score in a week seven times, including in each of the last four weeks. During that span, the two have earned a perfect score on four occasions.

After a slower start to the competition, Mitchell and Witney Carson have turned things around. The last celebrity man standing in the competition, the former All That star has posted two perfect marks over their last four routines.

As for Brown, the Bachelorette star has tapered off just a bit after coming out of the gate strong with the top score in two of the first four weeks. Since then, she has found herself in the upper half of the judges’ scores but never at the top.

Dancing With the Stars will kick off its live finale at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The live finale will feature a special performance by Pitbull and Ne-Yo.