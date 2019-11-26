‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The journey began on Sept. 16, and for the remaining four teams on Dancing With the Stars, Monday night will feature their final routines as one of the four will walk way with the prized Mirror Ball Trophy. It’ll be one of the more tightly-contested finales in recent seasons with a field consisting of the top performers throughout the season: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko.

The live season finale will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The two-hour event will also feature a special performance by Pitbull and Ne-Yo. For those who won’t be able to catch it when it begins, be sure to program the DVRs. Many providers will also have the episode on their on-demand shortly after it airs, as well.

Viewers can also stream it live through ABC or via Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

The Final Four will compete for the ultimate mirrorball prize! #DWTS #DWTSFinale pic.twitter.com/GEqlXOSdHk — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 25, 2019

As the scores and judges comments have suggested all season, it’s going to be a tough choice for the viewers voting at home. Brown and Bersten appear to be the favorites according to Gold Derby and online polls, but all four have a fair claim to the title.

Brooke has been red-hot since the middle of the season as her and Farber have netted the top score in seven separate weeks. Mitchell and Carson arguably have grown the most on the season and have posted two perfect scores in their last four dances. While Alaina and Savchenko don’t have a perfect score to their name, she has earned plenty of high praise from the judges and continues to get strong support from the country industry.

Getting to this point has been quite the road for the viewers at home, especially after the most recent elimination. The semifinals saw one of the fan favorites and highest scorers, James Van Der Beek, be sent packing after the judges opted to save Brooke over him. It came as a shock to the other contestants even as Brooke volunteered to go home so Van Der Beek could stay. It was discovered during his last dance that his wife suffered a miscarriage just prior to going home.

There was also plenty of drama the past two months as Sean Spicer continued to advance in the competition despite continually getting low scores. His surprising run eventually ended about halfway through the competition.