‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Weigh in on Contestants Announced for Season 28

The star-studded cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 28 was announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, and fans are casting their votes on this year’s roundup. The announcement came after the popular ABC dancing competition had teased throughout the week the upcoming ensemble.

This year, the pros taking the stage with their eyes set on the Mirrorball Trophy are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, Witney Carson, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach.

They will be paired with plenty of star power, with celebrities Karamo Brown Hannah Brown, Lauren Alaina, James Van Der Beek, Ray Lewis, Kate Flannery, Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell, Sean Spicer, and Christie Brinkley vying for the top prize.

After the cast was announced, Twitter flooded with fans reaction to the news, many excited for the upcoming season.

“I was already so excited for [DWTS] but this makes it even better!!” one wrote after Alaina was announced.

“Alainers, we got this…voting is what we know best!” another added, already gathering the troups to cast their votes for the country singer. “We got [Lauren Alaina] to the finale of [American Idol] and now we’ll get her that mirrorball on [Dancing With the Stars]!”

“There’s a lot to look forward to with the new [DWTS] cast, I think. Pretty great mix of celebs!” another wrote. “As a 90’s kid, I am *so* excited about [Kel Mitchell] joining this season. Happy that my favorite show will finally be back!”

“Daniella and Pasha being added is a game changer,” tweeted a fourth. “Gonna make these pros step the f– up! This is like Strictly adding Neil and Katya.”

However, not everyone had positive things to say. In fact, many people took issue with the casting of Sean Spicer, the man who, in 2017, served as the 28th White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump before resigning seven months later.

“Sean Spicer on the new season of [DWTS]?! I just lost my appetite,” one person tweeted.

“Generally excited about this [DWTS] cast, but adding Sean Spicer is an ATROCIOUS move,” wrote somebody else. “We shouldn’t be humanizing one of the country’s biggest liars for the sake of entertainment.”

“Sadly, being a fan of the show for 14 years now….I will not be watching this upcoming season of dwts,” another wrote. “It’ll be the first season I don’t watch since it aired back in 2005.”

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres on Sept. 16, 2019 on ABC.