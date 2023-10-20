'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Pick up on Awkward Moment Between Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough
Carrie Ann Inaba ran into Derek Hough's time when critiquing a performance and interrupted him during Disney 100 Night.
Dancing With the Stars fans are not only back their thoughts on Carrie Ann Inaba's behavior during Disney 100 Night. After singer and influencer Lele Pons and her partner Brandon Armstrong did the rumba do "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, Inaba gave her lengthy thoughts on the number and went into Derek Hough's time. This made the former pro flustered, and asked for more time as Inaba kept interrupting him. He ended up telling the couple he would speak with them after the show to give his thoughts.
Not only that, but when he gave his score of 7, he held up a 6 paddle instead. Hough was not the only one irritated with what happened. Many fans took to Twitter to give their own thoughts on how everything went down. Some were also annoyed at Inaba, while others were merely enjoying the awkwardness and poked fun at what it would be like on set.
Derek Hough Wasn't the Only One Annoyed
Derek is so annoyed with Carrie Ann 😂😂😂 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/r1wN4pdlli— ItsBatchTime (@itsabatchtime) October 18, 2023
One fan expressed, "Carrie Ann shut the f--- up and let Derek talk because he actually gives HELPFUL advice." Another said, "Derek looked so ANNOYED at Carrie Ann. Let him speak girl!"
Behind the Scenes Must Have Been Fun
derek @ carrie ann once they cut the cameras:#DWTS #Disney100Night pic.twitter.com/D5uYwdUIpc— grace🥁ミ☆ // #SAVEICARLY 🙏 (@graceaj01) October 18, 2023
"Oh I know Derek is gonna throw hands to Carrie Ann during the commercial break," one fan wrote. "derek was rlly abt to clock carrie ann," another figured.
Fans Noticed Carrie Ann Inaba's Need to Criticize a Lift
Carrie Ann is a weirdo for not letting Derek get a word in because she's so horny to mark down women when there's an accidental lift #dwts pic.twitter.com/qVAIvAuCJN— sarah 🌻 (@taylorwthelays) October 18, 2023
One fan mentioned, "Carrie Ann cutting Derek off to mention a lift, she will never change [skull emoji]." Another fan pointed out, "Omg Carrie Ann is so gd annoying.....every week. I don't know how tf Derek deals w her."
Derek Hough Was Not Happy
Derek when Carrie Ann kept interrupting him #DWTS pic.twitter.com/sUXJuBv3wq— Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) October 18, 2023
"DEREK IS PISSED OFF carrie ann ruined it for him oh god," one fan shared. "Derek is ticked at Carrie Ann and held up the wrong paddle…night is going great [face with tears of joy emoji]," another reacted.
Some People Were not Feeling it
me all night @ derek and carrie ann #DWTS pic.twitter.com/2FFShroodK— tolerate it by taylor (@mastermindamari) October 11, 2023
"derek a better man than I because I would've cut carrie ann off the second she started speaking this time," one fan admitted. "can Carrie Ann Inaba be any more obnoxious?? Get rid of her. Took Derek's camera time. Thirsty for attention," another asked the official DWTS account.
The Moment Really was a Complete Mess
Carrie Ann screwing up derek’s critiques and even resulting in him holding up the wrong number😭 a mess #dwts— ash (@ashellite) October 18, 2023
One fan expressed, "WTF Carrie Ann?! Shut up and let Derek talk! Then Derek holds up the wrong score... talk about a cluster F segment yeash..." Another fan stated, "I know this is a competition show with critiques but Carrie Ann needs to stop interrupting Derek."