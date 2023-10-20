'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Pick up on Awkward Moment Between Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough

Dancing With the Stars fans are not only back their thoughts on Carrie Ann Inaba's behavior during Disney 100 Night. After singer and influencer Lele Pons and her partner Brandon Armstrong did the rumba do "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, Inaba gave her lengthy thoughts on the number and went into Derek Hough's time. This made the former pro flustered, and asked for more time as Inaba kept interrupting him. He ended up telling the couple he would speak with them after the show to give his thoughts.

Not only that, but when he gave his score of 7, he held up a 6 paddle instead. Hough was not the only one irritated with what happened. Many fans took to Twitter to give their own thoughts on how everything went down. Some were also annoyed at Inaba, while others were merely enjoying the awkwardness and poked fun at what it would be like on set.