‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Livid Over ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s Harsh Score

Dancing With The Stars fans were not happy with how strict judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli were on The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. The Alabama native, who is paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten, has been getting good scores all season, but their dance to TLC’s “No Scrubs” did not impress the judges. Fans at home slammed the judges for giving her a low score.

Brown received all 8s from Tonioli, Inaba, Goodman and guest judge Joey Fatone. Bersten even disagreed with Inaba when she criticized their lifts as “all out of sorts.”

“They felt great!” Bersten insisted.

“Did they? Well, you might want to watch them back,” Inaba said. “They were a bit out of sorts.”

Many were surprised by the results, especially since Sean Spider got 7s for his performance. Others complained that singer Ally Brooke made mistakes, but she would later get a perfect score.

When Sean gets 7s for just standing and walking while Hannah only got 8s for actually dancing #DWTS pic.twitter.com/HPmOg1RnM8 — Allison DiLaurentis (@dancin_alli) November 12, 2019

“Umm… Ally was really off! The judges tore Hannah apart for one mistake! Then say Ally was perfect? Oh come on,” one fan wrote.

Watching the judges be hard on Hannah when Sean is still in this damn competition #dwts pic.twitter.com/q4xSgDV2ui — kellie 🍂 (@kellie__mariee) November 12, 2019

“So you’re telling me Sean Spicer can do whatever he just did and get a 7 and Hannah is bending over backwards literally all while avoiding a serious wardrobe malfunction and gets just one point more than him? gtfo,” another wrote.

“I know we only have two weeks left but can we stop treating Hannah like crap for these last shows,” another fan tweeted.

Despite the low score, Brown kept a big smile on for the cameras. Host Tom Bergeron congratulated her on her People’s Choice Awards win for Favorite Competition Contestant.

#DWTS Yes they give Hannah a hard time because she danced in the past but I guarantee you Ally has danced too! Ally is always lost. Tonight was Ally’s best night but it wasn’t worth all Tens by any stretch of the imagination. — Dainty1 🇺🇸🦅Thank You Veterans! 🇺🇸🦅 (@Dainty128006177) November 12, 2019

“That was really exciting and that was voted on by fans, so I’m really thankful for all the support you guys give me,” Brown said.

Brown took the comments from the judges to heart, as she and Bersten were almost perfect during their second dance. They earned a 39/40, with only Goodman holding a point back, for their dance to BTS’ “Boy with Luv.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

