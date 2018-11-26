‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Call Show a ‘Joke’ After Bobby Bones Wins Season 27

Dancing With the Stars fans are deeply confused after Bobby Bones was declared the Season 27 winner in Monday’s live finale after earning comparatively low scores throughout the season.

Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess were announced as the winners after scoring 24/30 from the judges for their repeat performance of their cha cha routine to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and a 30/30 for their freestyle dance set to a remix of “The Greatest Show” by Panic! at the Disco.

Being that two other teams earned two perfect 30/30 scores during the night, fans were more than a little concerned that the duo had walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy without having earned it.

“DWTS, watched for years, but no matter who you recruit for next season, this household won’t be watching,” one Twitter user wrote. “There should be safeguards in place to make sure the BEST dancers win. Like Bobby Bones, but this is a joke and a stain on a show that once had credibility. No more.”

Another added, “Just cancel this mess, I’m not even angry…I’m just sad that this is what the show has turned into #DWTS”

Here’s how the final other three teams scored on Monday’s finale:

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten earned a 27/30 from the judges for their repeat tango to “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live and a 30/30 for their freestyle dance to Avril Lavigne’s new song, “Head Above Water,” which was accompanied by a live performance by Lavigne.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner Keo Motsepe took home a 30/30 from the judges for their repeat tango to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, and a 30/30 for their freestyle performance will be set to Bjork’s song “It’s Oh So Quiet.”

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and his pro partner Witney Carson were awarded a 30/30 for their repeat Charleston to “Living in New York City,” sung live in a performance by Robin Thicke, and a 30/30 for their freestyle performance, set to “Ain’t No Sunshine” (the Lido Remix) by Bill Withers.

