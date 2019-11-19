‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Can’t Believe James Van Der Beek Was Sent Home Following Miscarriage Reveal

Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked by the end of Monday’s semi-finals, with James Van Der Beek being sent home just moments after he revealed that his wife Kimberly Brook suffered a miscarriage. The former Dawson’s Creek star announced in his second pre-dance video that his wife lost their baby on Saturday, but he still danced. The moment was so shocking that everyone on the dance floor broke into tears.

At the end of the night, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and Van Der Beek were the bottom two vote-getters. Since Brooke got a 59/60 total for her two dances, better than Van Der Beek’s 51/60, the judges had to go with Brooke based on her performance. But it was a gut-wrenching decision.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is not easy. First of all, this is not at all what I expected to see here,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. “You both are amazing. Both couples are fantastic. You’ve proved yourself in so many ways… Do I have to?”

After taking a deep breath and apologizing, Inaba voted to save Brooke.

Tonioli pointed out that everyone is a winner on the show, but they had to make a decision. He ultimately had to chose Brooke.

Afterwards, Brooke pleaded with co-host Tom Bergeron to allow her to be eliminated instead of Van Der Beek. He told her that could not happen, and called that a “lovely gesture.”

Me when the judges chose to save Ally over James #DWTS pic.twitter.com/x2pUtVjYsQ — Tiara Jazelle Ford (@teetiny14) November 19, 2019

Fans at home were just stunned by the final moments of this week’s episode.

“I was watching #DWTS and the fact that James’ wife had a miscarriage and Ally wanted to give up her spot for him was just amazing. Both are equally good,” one fan wrote.

Me last week: yay Sean went home that means James will actually get to win now #Dwts judges this week: Bye James

Me: pic.twitter.com/TQRVumutcR — ams (@htgawknj) November 19, 2019

“I think #dwts needs to go back and let the viewers choose who to save bc the change they did this year is ONE BIG FAIL! the better dancers end up leaving so what the point of lettin the judges choose? If some1 was at the bottom 2, 3 times.. what are the chances they going to win?” one fan complained.

“It’s like a family member is gone. Can James come back next week as guest judge with voice no vote?” another fan asked.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless