‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Another Celebrity Dancer in Week 6

Dancing With The Stars finally eliminated another dancing duo in Monday night’s episode. After skipping an elimination twice in the past three weeks, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home in the “Week 6” episode. Last week, no one was sent home at the end of Disney Night.

The new episode kicked off with a skit featuring the celebrities arriving at the studio, along with Kel Mitchell‘s pet wolverine. The other celebrities convinced him that a wolverine is not a good pet to have around, they left the animal there, only to be picked up by judge Len Goodman.

The celebrities and judges were introduced to the song “Celebration,” as hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews marked the halfway point for Season 28.

The results for tonight’s episode included the final scores and vote totals from Disney week, combined with their new results.

Amazingly, two of the best performers of the night were the bottom two vote-getters. Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Ally Brooke were at the bottom.

Here is how each performer did Monday night:

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko were the last dancers to take the stage. They performed a Contemporary dance to “The Other Side,” a song she wrote about her late stepfather Sam. She earned a 26/30 from judges Goodman, Brunio Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Jazz routine to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” earning a 27/30.

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber were the first dancers on the night. They performed a Quickstep to “Take On Me,” picking up a 25/30 from the judges. Goodman actually gave the duo a 9/10, a point higher than the other judges, who thought they were out of sync.



The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten earned a 24/30 for their Samba dance to Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound.”



The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov danced a Viennese Waltz routine to “I Have Nothing,” earning a 27/30. They got three 9s from the judges.

TV host and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson danced a Rumba to “Someone You Loved,” earning a 25/30.

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson performed a Quickstep to “Part-Time Lover,” and picked up a 26/30 score.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold danced a Viennese Waltz to “Somebody to Love,” earning a 21/30.

TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater danced a Samba routine to “Light It Up” and earned a 27/30.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

