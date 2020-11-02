'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Send Well Wishes to Jeannie Mai Amid Hospitalization

Dancing With the Stars fans are wishing celebrity competitor Jeannie Mai a speedy recovery after she was forced to leave the competition early. Mai, who has taken the dace stage throughout Season 29 alongside her pro dancing partner Brandon Armstrong, exited the series ahead of Week 8 after being hospitalized with a potentially life threatening inflammatory condition called epiglottis.

Confirming the news in a statement to Good Morning America Monday morning, The Real host said that her "doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery." As a result, she said that she was "heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here," adding that throughout her time on the competition, she has "pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come." Armstrong, meanwhile, said that he and Mai "are devastated by the news that we're gonna have to cut this season short" and thanked "all the fans that have helped get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery from Jeannie."

News of Mai's departure shocked Dancing With the Stars fans who have been rooting for her to take home the Mirrorball Trophy since Week 1. Across social media, as they look forward to Monday night’s all-new episode, fans were quick to send their well wishes to Mai. Scroll down to see how fans are reacting to the news.