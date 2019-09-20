Christie Brinkley Urges Wendy Williams to ‘Be Kind’ Following ‘Fake’ Claim Over ‘DWTS’ Injury

Wendy Williams does not think supermodel Christie Brinkley truly injured her arm during Dancing with the Stars rehearsals, but Brinkley is brushing off Williams’ conspiracy theory. Brinkley was set to dance for the Mirror Ball Trophy with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, but had to drop out because of her injury. Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, took her place with only three days to prepare for the premiere.

On Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams said Brinkely’s injury looked “fake as hell.” She went on to theorize that Brinkley came up with the idea to drop out of the show so her 21-year-old daughter could have a moment in the spotlight.

“Here’s my thought, OK. Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley and said, ‘Do you want to do Dancing With the Stars?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ After she got off the phone, that’s where she plotted her scheduled [injury],” Williams suggested. “She signed up knowing that she put her daughter in there. You know her daughter is beautiful.”

Brinkley said on The Talk it was “stunning” to her that Williams would come up with this theory, especially since she has appeared on Williams’ show in the past.

“For some reason she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times,” Brinkley said. “So, I got a call one day that she was having a terrible bout of stage fright, and she was about to drop out of Chicago The Musical, and would I come over and talk to her. I was like, ‘You will never meet a more supportive and loving cast. You will love this experience and you will regret it if you don’t do it.’”

Brinkley continued, “I was there for her. Then she goes through a divorce, and I get a call again… I get a call again, because let’s face it, I’m kind of an expert in that. I came again and was like, ‘I’m going to help you.’”

Brinkley told The Talk hosts she “thought it was a mistake” when she first heard what Williams said.

“You know what I want to do now? I want to show Wendy your x-rays,” The Talk‘s Sharon Osbourne said.

Brinkley explained that she “shattered” her bones, showing the cast she is now wearing on her right wrist, and the bruises up to her elbow.

“My surgery, that was supposed to take an hour and a half, ended up taking three hours, and they ended up putting in a plate,” Brinkley said.

The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, who is also a judge on DWTS, asked Brinkley if she had a message for Williams.

“My message to Wendy is, it’s so much more fun to be kind,” Brinkley said. “Try it. It can’t feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something’s seriously wrong.”

Brinkley-Cook told Entertainment Tonight she felt Williams’ comments were “so insane.”

Williams opened her show on Tuesday with an apology, but said she still believed her theory.

“I’m sorry, girl. You know I love you, Christie,” Williams said. “I see you with your cast. I’m not gonna double down on what I said, but what I will do is apologize if I hurt your feelings. But my opinion still stands.”

DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images