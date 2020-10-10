'Dancing With the Stars': Chrishell Stause All Smiles Ahead of Latest Practice Following Major 'Selling Sunset' Exit

✖

Dancing with the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause was all smiles as she headed into the dance studio where she and her pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko are preparing for Monday's new episode. Stause had a busy week behind the scenes, as she and Savchnko were involved in their "first first" while rehearsing, she revealed on Instagram. There was also a big change at her job at the Oppenheim Group, as Selling Sunset co-star Daviana Potratz revealed she is leaving the firm.

Stause was spotted outside the studio with a 1980s-inspired hairdo and wearing a matching red workout outfit, as seen in photos published by The Daily Mail. The 39-year-old former soap star also carried a bag with the New Kids on the Block logo, which was perfect for her dance. She and Savchenko are set to perform a Cha Cha to the group's hit "You Got It (The Right Stuff)." Stause and Savchenko have made it to this season's fifth week and continue to perform well. Earlier this week, they earned a 22/30 from the judges.

Despite the decent scores, Savhcneko and Stause recently had a "fight" while rehearsing. On Wednesday, Stause shared a photo of the apology bouquet he bought her. "We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does," she wrote. "We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm. Finding the balance landed us here and I truly think this could be our best week yet."

While Stause rose to fame on All My Children, she is best known today as a real estate agent on Netflix's Selling Sunset. She works for the Oppenheim Group, which is the focus of the show. When it returns for another season, the show's "villain," Potratz will be working somewhere else. Potratz told PEOPLE she is joining Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills. “My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me," Potraz said. "It’s just very in tune with my skills.”

Although she is leaving Oppenheim, Potratz said she still wants to appear on Selling Sunset. “I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast,” she says. “Brett [Oppenheim] is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don’t think that that’s going to be an issue at all.” However, Potratz said nothing has been filmed for a potential fourth season, adding that the cast has not been told about a Season 4 renewal. Netflix also confirmed that "no decision has been made" on renewing the show yet.