'Dancing With the Stars': Bruno Tonioli Goes All out for Beetlejuice Costume

Dancing With the Stars got a little spooky during Monday’s episode as both the judges and contestants donned their best Halloween costumes to celebrate Villains Night. Stealing the show, however, might’ve just been the outfit that Bruno Tonioli brought out. The judge tapped into a cult classic film to play the part of Beetlejuice.

Along with Tonioli, his peers also did their best to bring out their A-game with their costumes. Derek Hough, who returned to the dance floor with his girlfriend last week, sported a Phantom of the Opera outfit while Carrie Ann Inaba played the part of Pennywise from It. Tyra Banks also channelled her dark side with a Queen of Darkness costume. Seemingly drawing the most reactions on Twitter was Tonioli's get-up, however. One fan wrote on Twitter, "Bruno makes an excellent Beetlejuice." Another commented, "I have to say that Bruno looks good as Beetlejuice." Fans of the show will likely remember that during last season's Halloween episode, Tonioli dressed up as the Devil.

Beetlejuice Bruno wins for best judge Halloween costume #DWTS — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) October 27, 2020

While the judges certainly won over the viewers with their choices, the dancers and celebrities didn’t skip out on their wardrobe, either. Some of the more popular choices among fans of the show included Nelly as Freddie Krueger, Chrishell Stause as Maleficent and Kaitlyn Bristow as Cruella de Vil. Perhaps the most impressive performance of the night, though, was the dance belonging to A.J. McLean and Cheryl Burke. Netting a score of 26 that was just below the high mark of the night, making their routine so impressive was the fact that just hours before the episode it was revealed that Burke had suffered a head injury during rehearsals. She didn’t let it get in her way, however, and put on one of the pair’s top performances of the competition.

So far in Season 29, five couples have been eliminated from the competition. The celebrities who have been voted off include Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis. Heading into this season, some controversy was created by the network when the show removed both Tom Bergeron, who had been the host of the show since its inception, and Erin Andrews, who competed on the show before becoming a co-host, from their positions. In their place came Banks, a move that many fans didn't approve of.