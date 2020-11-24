'Dancing With the Stars': Bachelor Nation Is Beyond Thrilled Over Kaitlyn Bristowe's Mirrorball Win

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe ended up taking home the Mirrorball Trophy during the Season 29 Dancing With the Stars finale. As fans quickly took realized, this was the second season in a row that a former Bachelorette lead took home the title, as Hannah Brown won Season 28 with her partner, Alan Bersten. Given how successful Bachelorette contestants have been on the show, it's easy to see why Bachelor Nation was stoked about Bristowe's win on the most recent season of DWTS.

Heading into the finale, Bristowe was up against actor Justina Machado, Catfish star Nev Schulman, and rapper Nelly. Host Tyra Banks revealed that the top two finalists were Bristowe, and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and Schulman, with his partner, Jenna Johnson. Of course, in the end, the reality star took home the trophy after weeks full of hard work and flawless routines. After the finale, Bristowe spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her time on the ABC competition, noting that her Mirrorball Trophy win was a dream come true. She said, "I don't even know how to put it into words. But to me it's like, if you believe in something and if you have a passion or a dream ... when you think of anyone who's gotten somewhere, I guarantee they have a story about what it took to get there."

Bristowe and Chigvintsev weren't the only ones who were excited about their win. On Twitter, Bachelor Nation came out in full force to congratulate the former Bachelorette lead on her win.