‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces ‘Juniors Choice’ Songs, Dances

It’s the dancers’ choice on Sunday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, and things are heating up for the seven pint-sized contestants still in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy.

In this week’s all-new episode of the Dancing With the Stars spinoff, the celebrity kids will be performing either a Charleston, jazz, cha cha or samba alongside their pro partner to a song of their choice. While some songs are simply the dancers’ favorites, other have special meaning to the young stars. At the end of the night, one pair will be eliminated based on a combination of the studio audiences’ vote and the judges’ scores.

Here’s what they will be performing in Sunday’s episode:

Scripps Spelling Bee contestant Akash Vukoti and junior pro partner Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) will be dancing the Charleston to “Do Your Thing” by Basement Jaxx.

Avengers actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) will take on a jazz routine to “Rolex” by Ayo & Teo.

Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum and junior pro partner Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater) will perform a jazz number to “It’s Tricky” by RUN-DMC.

Dance Moms alum and singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) will perform a cha cha to “What If” by Johnny Orlando and Ziegler herself.

Son of musical icon Stevie Wonder, Mandla Morris, and junior pro partner Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) will also perform a cha cha to “Perm” by Bruno Mars.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro partner Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) will dance a jazz routine to “Space Jam” by Quad City DJs.

Pro skater Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) will perform a samba to “The Greatest” by Sia.

After Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was eliminated during the last episode of the ABC competition show along with pro Tristan Ianiero following their 21/30 jazz dance to Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters,” it’s clear that as the competition draws closer to the finale, things are really getting serious for the young dancers.

But who will be going home this week?

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

