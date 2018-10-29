‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Halloween Night Songs, Dances

It’s Halloween night in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, and things are about to get spooky on the dance floor!

On Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC dancing competition, the remaining couples will take on festive songs as they perform a jazz, Argentine tango, salsa, tango, paso doblé, jive or contemporary dance. The live show is planned to open with a “spine-chilling” opening number to the Halloween favorite “Purple People Eater,” according to ABC, and will feature a special performance by America’s Best Dance Crew winners the Jabbawockeez as well as So You Think You Can Dance? alum Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, former Dancing With the Stars pro, Allison Holker.

At the end of the night, one of the competing couples will be sent home, based on their scores from the night and the votes cast during last week’s Disney night.

Here’s what the teams will be performing Monday:

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten will try to recover from being in jeopardy last week with a jazz number to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess will perform the Argentine tango to “Mr. Sandman” by SYML.

NFL pro DeMarcus Ware, still recovering from a dislocated finger, and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold will take on the salsa to “Under Your Spell” by Leo Soul.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe will also try to redeem themselves from their close call last week with a tango to “Disturbia” by Rihanna.

The Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro Jenna Johnson will try to capitalize on the “glimmer of hope” judges saw in the low-scoring couple with an Argentine tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge.

Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and pro partner Emma Slater will take on the paso doblé to “Main Titles” from Beetlejuice, performed live by Ray Chew.

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke will perform the jive to “Dead Man’s Party” by the Atwater Men’s Club.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton and pro partner Sasha Farber will perform a tango to “Shame” by Elle King.

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and Witney Carson will perform a contemporary number to “Toxic” by 2WEI.

Who will make it through to next week and who will be going home at the end of the night?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Dancing With the Stars