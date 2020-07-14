'Dancing With the Stars': 8 Possible Replacements for Tom Bergeron

Following the news that Tom Bergeron is out as host of Dancing With the Stars, fans are sure to be curious who the possible replacements might be. Bergeron has been hosting the show since it debuted in 2005, appearing in over 400 episodes, according to Deadline. He previously praised the show as being the "most unexpected gift of my career." Now, both he and co-host Erin Andrews will not be returning to the series — which is a U.S. spin-off of the British series Strictly Come Dancing — and both ABC and BBC Studios have released a joint statement on the news. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the producing studios wrote. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show." With Bergeron out, that leave the door open for the possibility of a new host. We have some ideas for who could fill Bergeron's shoes, and we want to share with you below! Scroll down to see who could take over hosting Dancing With the Stars, and start with some former contestants...

Bobby Bones (Photo: Getty images/Allen Berezovsky) First up is Season 27 winner Booby Bones, who was partnered with Sharna Burgess. Bones — a famed radio host — has an incredibly likable personality, and does a great job keeping his audience engaged. Plus, he already has an in at ABC, as he has regularly appeared on the network's revival of American Idol. prevnext

Julianne & Derek Hough (Photo: Jon Kopaloff , Getty) The sister and brother duo of Julianne and Derek Hough would also make an incredible pair of hosts for the show, as they are both former champions. Julianne won Seasons 4 and 5 back-to-back. Derek won Seasons 7, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 21. He currently holds the record for most wins among the DWTS professionals. prevnext

Alfonso Ribeiro (Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images) This one might sting a tad, but hear us out. Yes, Ribeiro was already hired as Bergeron's replacement once, taking over America's Funniest Home Videos in 2015. However, he is also a former DWTS champ, and has hosted the show in Bergeron's absence. The precedent is already set, and Ribeiro is great at hosting, so this could be a smart move for ABC. prevnext

Mario Lopez (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Getty) Mario Lopez is already a seasoned dance-show host, as he previously hosted America's Best Dance Crew on MTV. He is also a former DWTS contestant, having competed in Season 3. he's more than qualified to take over for Bergeron. Mario Lopez is already a seasoned dance-show host, as he previously hosted America's Best Dance Crew on MTV. He is also a former DWTS contestant, having competed in Season 3. he's more than qualified to take over for Bergeron. prevnext

Wayne Brady (Photo: Leon Bennett, Getty) Wayne Brady is another celebrity who has a incredible talent for hosting. He hosted his own talk show — The Wayne Brady Show — as well as Fox's Don't Forget the Lyrics!, and has been the host of the Let's Make a Deal revival since 2009. He's very funny (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), and would make an great addition to DWTS. prevnext

Neil Patrick Harris (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Neil Patrick Harris is a quintessential host, and, frankly, any competition series, game show, or variety special would be lucky to have him. His musical and dancing talents aside, he's hosted both the Emmy's and Tony Awards numerous times, as well as the Oscars. He also previously had his own variety show titled Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris. prevnext