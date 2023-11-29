'Dancing With the Stars': 5 Perfect Dances Lead to Shocking Elimination Twist | Season 32 Semifinals Recap

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 is down to the semifinals - and the competition is tougher than ever.

It's the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 semifinals – and you can feel the tension in the ballroom as the five remaining couples fight for their spot in the finale! With each celeb pair performing two dances for the evening – one Latin style and one ballroom style – these stars took things to a whole new level. So let's get into it.

Ariana Madix and Pasha kicked off the evening with their jive to "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars. Ariana was coming off two strong performances last week, and she's keeping that momentum going – it was a fantastic way to start the night and the judges said she had great technique and great enthusiasm. 28/30 right off the bat.

Jason Mraz and Daniella were also coming off a great week last week with his first perfect score, but while their Viennese waltz to Jason's own song "I Won't Give Up" was called really refined and proper, the judges wanted a bit more emotional freedom from him. I have a bone to pick on that one, since when has he been stuffy on the dance floor, they literally had to tell him to stop singing the other week. I dunno about that, but he got a 27/30, so ok.

Xochitl Gomez and Val have been killing it this whole season pretty much, even if she said she was surprised to be in the semifinals, I am not. Their samba to "Samba" by Gloria Estefan was more of the same – jam-packed with content and delivered perfectly. I mean can you blame the judges for giving this a perfect score? 30/30.

Charity Lawson and Artem were coming off two 10s from last week, and they were focused on having Charity emote during their Rumba to "Love The Way You Lie Part III" by Skylar Grey. The judges couldn't agree on whether she had enough emotion but they did agree the dance looked effortless. 29/30

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha are the underdogs this season, and they were determined to add a bit more dance content to their Jive to "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins. There were a few missteps during the actual dance, but the judges loved how much fight Alyson has in her, so 25/30.

For their second dance of the night, Jason and Daniella took on the Paso Doble to "Diablo Rojo" and WOW. This is how you fight for a finale spot. The judges called it a magical routine, and they said Jason seemed like a man possessed by the devil the dance was so good. I guess he was emotive THIS time. Perfect score – 30/30 – well deserved.

Xochitl and Val took on a waltz to "La Vie en Rose" for their second dance of the night, and I'm not crying YOU'RE crying. And so was Derek, he pointed out just how much late judge Len Goodman would have loved this dance – it was so classic ballroom and so well-executed. You make the judges cry, you better get a perfect score – and they did! 30/30, now hand me a tissue.

Charity and Artem's final dance of the night was a bit more upbeat, they did a quickstep to "BO$$" by Fifth Harmony that was so much fun, and they even got a standing ovation from the judges as they earned their first-ever perfect score – what is that four 30s so far?

Alyson and Sasha's final dance was their last chance to prove they deserve a spot in the finale, and their waltz to "Come Away with Me" by Norah Jones was just that. The judges called it dreamy and her best dance yet, and she got a 26/30, which had Alyson crying tears of joy and maybe me too, more tissues!

Ariana and Pasha were determined to deliver a perfect routine in their final dance, and their foxtrot to "Trampoline" by SHAED & ZAYN was just that! They left it all on the ballroom floor with a dance the judges called "smooth, silky, sensual and sensational" – and it got them that perfect score! Fifth perfect score of the night, also well deserved.

At the end of the night though, someone's gotta go home, right? Xochitl and Val's perfect 60/60 for the night pretty much guaranteed them a spot in the finale, but what about Alyson and Sasha with their low score of 51/60? I know I wasn't ready to see anyone go home, and luckily we don't have to! Yup, the show threw a twist our way that no one was being eliminated, we're seeing all five of these couples next week in the finale! Who do you think is gonna take it all? Let me know in the comments!