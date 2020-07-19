'Dancing With the Stars': Who Will Replace Erin Andrews and Join Tyra Banks?

✖

You've likely heard by now that Dancing With the Stars is heading in a new "creative direction" for the upcoming season. The show has since fired Tom Bergeron, who has been a part of the program for 15 years, and Erin Andrews as hosts. The show hired Tyra Banks as the new host (she will also serve as an executive producer) to usher in this new era for the ABC competition. But, who, if anyone, will take Andrews' place as Banks' co-host?

As of right now, there do not appear to be any plans for someone to replace Andrews. Banks will reportedly serve as the first solo host of the program, according to USA Today. Several outlets also reported that Banks would be the first Black woman to host the show. Although, as many have pointed out, Lisa Channing was the first Black woman to do so during Season 1 of the series. Still, Banks opened up about joining DWTS during an interview with Good Morning America, during which she discussed how she's breaking down barriers with her upcoming hosting stint. She said, "I like breaking those doors down so that we don't have any more firsts, but it's nice to be first, right? So that you can open that door and let so many other people in after you. So, I'm excited, yeah." She also shared that the next season of DWTS, which is set to air this fall, will be "so next level."

Bergeron initially broke the news about his firing on Twitter. "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me," he tweeted on Monday evening. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" ABC later released a statement to TV Line about their decision to fire both Bergeron and Andrews, explaining that they are revamping the show and are heading in a new "creative direction."

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," their statement read. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."