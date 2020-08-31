'Dancing With the Stars' Hints at Season 29 Celebrity Lineup With New Clues

Dancing With the Stars will officially reveal the celebrity line-up for Season 29 on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Good Morning America. In advance of that reveal, the show released three hints about a few of the celebrities that will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in the upcoming season. In turn, fans have weighed in with their own guesses as to who those three mystery celebrities could be.

On Monday, DWTS released three hints about the celebrities that will be appearing on the show, all of which contained three emojis. The first hint included football, bridge, and horse emojis. The second hint included an overheated face, a car, and a microphone. As for the third hint, they included a crown, a person doing cartwheels, and a bullhorn emoji. It's anyone's guess as to who those hints tie back to. But, over the past couple of weeks, numerous outlets have reported some of the celebrities that fans can expect to see on Season 29 of DWTS. Those figures include Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, John Tucker Must Die actor Jesse Metcalfe, and former football player Vernon Davis.

Fans didn't waste any time in revealing their own guesses regarding DWTS' hints. Scroll down to see what DWTS fans are saying about what's to come on Season 29.