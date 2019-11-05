‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Send Positivity to Pro Lindsay Arnold After Family Death Forces Her to Miss Show

Dancing with the Stars fans were taken aback upon hearing the news about pro Lindsay Arnold, who missed the Nov. 4 show due to a death in the family. As revealed on the Monday night episode, Jenna Johnson filled in for Lindsay, as the pro’s mother-in-law had passed away (Jenna was eliminated from the competition last week with partner Karamo Brown). “It’s Saturday morning. Just found out that Lindsay’s mother-in-law has passed away,” Lindsay’s partner, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, said during the episode. “I’m lucky her friend Jenna is going to step in.”

After his jazz routine, Sean sent his condolences to his partner, “My heart goes to out Lindsay, her husband Sam, and their family.” Similarly, many DWTS fans also sent Lindsay their condolences after the segment aired, with many of those fans flocked to Twitter to send their well wishes. “I am so sorry to hear about your mother-in-law,” one fan wrote. “Praying for your family!! Love you!!” Another wrote, “So sad for you, your husband and family on the loss of your MIL. Sending love.”

Yet another user highlighted Lindsay and Jenna’s strong friendship as they sent their condolences, as they wrote about the pair, “Friendship goals, sending condolences and so much love to [Lindsay Arnold] & her family.” This fan sent their love to Lindsay during what has to be a hard time, writing, “My condolences to you [Lindsay Arnold] and your family during this difficult time !” They also added a message to both Lindsay and Jenna, writing that they simply “adore” the both of them.

Like many DWTS fans, Jenna also took to Twitter to send some positivity Lindsay’s way. She wrote that her and Sean’s jazz routine would be dedicated to the pro, who is her dear friend. She added, “Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time.”

Prior to DWTS‘ Nov. 4 episode, Lindsay addressed the news about her family on Instagram. On the social media site, the dancer wrote a moving tribute to her mother-in-law (the mother of her husband, Samuel Cusick) and explained why she would be missing out on her performance with Sean. “I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away,” she wrote. “Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be.” Lindsay concluded her statement by thanking everyone who has sent her their love and support during this difficult time.