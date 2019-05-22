‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reveals She’s Officially Cancer Free

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has revealed that she is officially cancer free and hopes to walk again.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Miller stated, “The cancer is completely gone.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
“I’m more than grateful. I’m thankful,” she continued. “I was always grateful but I think I must say ‘Thank you’ a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I’m very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.”
Back in 2018, Miller had to undergo emergency spinal surgery that turned out to later be discovered as Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She has put in countless hours of therapy, and is very eager to get back to her old life.
“I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do,” she admitted. “I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I’ve created. I want to do what I really do — I create. I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.”
Miller went on to say how she has goals she wants to accomplish: “I have dreams and I want to see them come to fruition. I want to retire and want to be able to live out my days financially secure. That’s what everyone wants.”
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today ~ I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma. I endured ten rounds of chemo therapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times! Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk. Why didn’t the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn’t somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that’s why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say! Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal. For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal “Doctor” who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER “Doctor Hollywood” who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days – STOP practicing! Please 🙏🏻
Dance Moms returns on June 4 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Lifetime.