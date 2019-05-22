‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reveals She’s Officially Cancer Free

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has revealed that she is officially cancer free and hopes to walk again.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Miller stated, “The cancer is completely gone.”

“I’m more than grateful. I’m thankful,” she continued. “I was always grateful but I think I must say ‘Thank you’ a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I’m very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.”

Back in 2018, Miller had to undergo emergency spinal surgery that turned out to later be discovered as Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She has put in countless hours of therapy, and is very eager to get back to her old life.

“I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do,” she admitted. “I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I’ve created. I want to do what I really do — I create. I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.”

Miller went on to say how she has goals she wants to accomplish: “I have dreams and I want to see them come to fruition. I want to retire and want to be able to live out my days financially secure. That’s what everyone wants.”

Dance Moms returns on June 4 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Lifetime.