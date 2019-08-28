‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Slams Lara Spencer’s Comments Mocking Prince George for Doing Ballet

Abby Lee Miller is asking Lara Spencer to put her money where her mouth is following the Good Morning America anchor’s comments about Prince George practicing ballet earlier this month that were widely condemned as bullying. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram over the weekend to condemn Spencer’s attitude about boys doing ballet, starting with, “Good Morning America, it’s time to wake up.”

“I’m not even gonna say her name because she’s getting way too much publicity, and I don’t need every one of my followers following her,” Miller said of her unwillingness to directly mention Spencer’s name. “That’s not what we want here. We want so much more.

She suggested, “How about donating your salary for an entire year to the arts? That would be wonderful,” before noting the success of so many of her male students over the years.

“[The male dancers’] Saturday morning ballet lessons sure paid off — they’re on Broadway, they’re on world tours, they’re in the new Steven Spielberg movie, I mean come on,” she continued. “It’s 2019, I thought this stuff was over, I guess I was wrong. And I’m not usually wrong.”

“Anyway, I just wanted to let everyone know that I think every child should dance,” she concluded. “Dance teaches you so much more than a tendu.”

Spencer’s initial comments came amid a report on the royal’s school curriculum, which includes ballet lessons that the young prince very much enjoys.

“Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” Spencer said, laughing. “I mean, he might!”

On Monday, Spencer apologized for her comments on air, saying, “The comment I made about dance was stupid and insensitive, and I am deeply sorry. I spoke with several members of the dance community over the last few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery that it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.”

