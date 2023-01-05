'American Idol' Alum Engaged to 'Best Friend'

Singer Jackie Miskanic, who performs under the name Jax, and her boyfriend, Braverijah Gregg, are engaged. Miskanic, 26, and Gregg shared the news on their Instagram pages Monday, alongside a video of the proposal. The singer competed on American Idol in 2015 and ended 2022 by performing on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The couple's video began with footage from their apartment in 2021, with Miskanic singing along to her single "Ring Pop." Then, they cut to a hotel in 2023, with Gregg holding the engagement ring he planned to propose with. The floor and bed were covered with rose petals, and Gregg got down on one knee. She said yes!

"We are officially engaged! I get to marry my best friend," Miskanic wrote. "And as much as I love this ring.....I will always be ok with a Ring Pop." Gregg is a Los Angeles-based director and photographer, according to his website.

Jax competed on American Idol Season 14, and auditioned with The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand." She made it to the Top 3, performing The Who's "My Generation," Evanescence's "My Immortal" and Paramore's "Mistery Business" during her final episode. In 2022, she released her single "Victoria's Secret," which was her first song to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 35. Jax also had a viral hit with "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."

Jax hopes that the success of "Victoria's Secret" is just the start for her. After performing the song at Madison Square Garden in December, the singer told ABC Audio she hopes people keep listening to her work. "I'd like to meet more people," she said of her dreams for the future. "I'd like to go on tour. And I have lots of other songs...so I hope that people keep listening. And if not, whatever!' 'Cause, this is really freakin' cool!"

The song became a hit on TikTok because it helps promote body positivity. It has inspired many others to share videos about embracing themselves set to the song. Jax told PopSugar the track was inspired by her own struggle with an eating disorder.

"My whole point of this song was we needed access to more diversity in body types... and I am only seeing that right now in my messages, in my feed, in my tagged photos, on TikTok," Miskanic explained. "I'm seeing a million different shapes and sizes and colors and stories rocking out [to my song] and feeling super confident in their skin. It's been a really healing experience for more reasons than anyone really understands."