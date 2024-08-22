The original Dance Moms kids are all grown up. Kalani Hilliker announced that she's engaged to Nathan Goldman. The pair got engaged with Italy's Lake Como as a backdrop. The announcement came via her Instagram account. "A lifetime of this," the 23-year-old dancer captioned her August 18 post. "I couldn't be lucky enough or more grateful to get to be your fiancé. I love you forever Nathan."

The proposal was nothing short of romantic, with white roses and candles that surrounded the garden terrace where he got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. Hilliker proudly showed off her new oval-shaped diamond ring from Brilliant Earth he gifted Kalani.

For the special day, Hilliker wore a white strapless gown equipped with pearl beads along the open back. Her soon-to-be husband wore a collared beige shirt, navy slacks, and white sneakers. The couple confirmed their romance with a public Instagram post just five months ago. It's unclear how long they've been dating.

Her Dance Moms coach, Abby Lee Miller, gave her congratulations. "BEAUTIFUL!" she commented. "Congratulations sweetheart!!!!!" Other Dance Moms alums also commented under the post, including Kendall Vertes. The proposal may have been the highlight of their Italy vacation but there were other special moments.

On her Instagram Story, the dancer shared a picture of two plates of pasta. She captioned the story: "Pasta room service with my fiancé. Having the time of our lives."

In 2013, Hilliker appeared on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, and became an instant favorite for tough coach, Miller. Miller would later use her call-back card to bring the dancer back where she made to the final four before being eliminated and coming in fourth place.

She made her Dance Moms during the fourth season where Miller invited her to join the junior elite competition team in Big Trouble in the Big Apple and they remained on the team until the mid-season finale Presenting My New Team. She returned to her home state in Arizona before making a comeback in season 5 to replace Chloe and Christi Lukasiak. She left the team shortly after in favor of a different dance team.