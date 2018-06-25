See Courtney Stodden’s Fiery New Look

Courtney Stodden has been many things over the years — teenage bride, Celebrity Big Brother competitor, singer/songwriter. And now, a red head!

Stodden traded in her signature blonde locks in May for a new ginger look, even adopting a new persona named Ember, and we have to say we love the change!

The reality personality has been going through a tough year, filing for divorce from husband Doug Hutchison in March. The two split in 2016 originally, following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

“I don’t really like having regrets. I don’t really want to live that way and harp on something I feel like I shouldn’t have done,” Stodden told PEOPLE in February. “Yeah, I feel like [my marriage] affected me in ways. And they’re playing themselves out now. I feel like I really didn’t get a chance to do a lot of the things a normal 16-year-old…ultimately 22-year-old girl experiences.”

New hair, new outlook! Keep scrolling to see Stodden’s hot new look.

Thought of the Day

Stodden’s heavy-lidded pose and satin pink top pair perfectly with her ginger hair in this June Instagram.

Stodden appears to be throwing a little shade in the caption, as well. “Don’t pretend to be a tag along friend #thoughtoftheday,” she wrote.

Burning up

Stodden is leaving behind her old life, it appears in this sexy/scary new shot!

Pairing her fiery new look with some actual fire, Stodden posed with lighter fluid and a lighter while showing off her tanned legs and enviable curves.

“Oh you know… just burning a few things #mood ??” she wrote alongside the photo.

Selfie Sunday

Nothing wrong with showing off your stuff in an old fashioned duck face selfie!

Stodden pulled off the OG Instagram look to show off her new hair, pairing the hot new hair with a smoky eye, shimmering lip and diamond drop earrings.

She used the caption to promote her upcoming album, Off the Record, which drops July 8.

“Listening to songs from #offtherecord upcoming album which drops on 7/8! The tracks tell the story behind these eyes ? #ember #picoftheday #singer #songwriter,” she wrote.

Poolside

Posing poolside, Stodden showed off a more subdued look at her hair in this sexy orange one piece bathing suit.

We can’t fault the stunning model her look, but she might want to take off those thigh-high denim boots before taking a dip in the pool.

For You

Stodden channeled some serious pin-up vibes in this May shot promoting her single, “For You”, from her upcoming record.

Posing with her hands caressing her auburn locks, Stodden looks too hot to handle in a matching red bikini, pairing the photo with some lyrics from her single.

“For you… my grave is for you. Adore you… I’m waiting for you…” she wrote under the photo.

Smokin’

Stodden is smokin’ — and we don’t mean just figuratively — in this May photo!

The songstress promoted a song from her upcoming album, “Get High” on Instagram, showing off her new hair in a classic bouffant while she exhales smoke suggestively.

Pretty in pink

Stodden is a bit more covered up in this May photo, which alongside her cradling of her stomach, led many fans to speculate she was expecting.

“The way you’re [lovingly] holding your tummy it’s as if you’re pregnant ?” one user commented.

“Preggers or no?” another added.

Stodden has showed off her flat tummy since the photo was taken, so it’s unlikely she’s pregnant, but the photo definitely made waves!

Pizza break

All this change can make a singer hungry! Stodden chowed down on some pizza while pairing off some seriously voluminous hair with an all-white ensemble.

Add in some white fishnet stockings, and it definitely looks different than our late night pizza binges!

“Pizza break ? ,” she wrote in the caption, noting that she was on set for her new “For You” music video.

