‘Counting On’ Star Jessa Duggar Hints at Having Another Child With Joke During Sister-In-Law Abbie’s Birth Special

Counting On star Jessa (Duggar) Seewald appeared to hint at having another child with Ben Seewald in a new webisode special about Abbie Duggar. The Seewalds are already parents to three children and welcomed their third, Ivy, eight months ago. Earlier this week, Jessa sought to shut down rumors she was pregnant again already.

Earlier this week, TLC released a 10-minute special episode about John David Duggar and Abbie welcoming their first child, Grace Annette, in January. In the special, Lauren Duggar said she was glad Abbie had an epidural.

“I’m glad you had an epidural because I know when you get exhausted, you’re just like, out,” Lauren said, notes InTouch Weekly.

“Sometimes it helps you just relax,” Kendra Duggar chimed in.

John then said his wife could not even feel her contractions at one point.

“Wow,” Jessa, 27, said. “Man, I’m gonna have to get an epidural next time.”

Jessa and Ben are already parents to sons Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3, and daughter Ivy. She gave birth to all three children at home, although she had to go to the hospital for a time with Spurgeon because her midwife thought Jessa was bleeding more than she should be. After giving birth to Spurgeon at home, Jessa went back to the hospital.

Earlier this week, Jessa shared an adorable video of Ivy lying on her stomach and trying to crawl towards her brothers.

“The way she jerks those chubby legs up to get into her crawling position. It gets me every time,” Jessa wrote. “She’s two weeks into her discovery of this new mode of transportation, and she’s getting better at it by the day. It’s so cute to watch. She’s so proud of herself when she reaches her destination!”

“Bet she [is] pregnant again now,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Yes, and it’s triplets this time!” Jessa joked in response, finding a funny way to stop rumors in their tracks.

Ivy was born in May 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“It was very quick,” Jessa revealed in her own birth special last year. “My water broke at 8:30 in the morning, but I didn’t have any contractions until 2:30 in the afternoon. Then she was born at 6:00. So really just three and a half hours of labor.”

“Holding little Ivy for the first time was a really special moment for me,” Ben added. “I was kind of taking it all in… The other day the thought occurred to me, ‘Wow, I could be walking her down the aisle someday.’”