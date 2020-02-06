'Counting On' Star Jessa Duggar Claps Back at Fan Thinking She's Pregnant Again

Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald share three kids — sons Spurgeon, 4, and Henry , 3, and 8-month-old daughter Ivy, and according to Jessa, they're not currently expecting a fourth. On Monday, Duggar shared a video on social media of baby Ivy crawling on the floor, and instead of appreciating the sweet moment, one person commented, "Bet she [is] pregnant again now." Duggar joked back, "Yes, and it's triplets this time!"

The Counting On star's video of Ivy saw her lying on her stomach before raising herself up to crawl toward her brothers, who were nearby reading a book.

"The way she jerks those chubby legs up to get into her crawling position. It gets me every time," the proud mom captioned the clip. "She's two weeks into her discovery of this new mode of transportation, and she's getting better at it by the day. It's so cute to watch. She's so proud of herself when she reaches her destination!"

Baby Ivy soon made another appearance on her mom's Instagram page in a sweet photo with her brothers, the three siblings cuddled up on a couch together.

"My world," Duggar wrote, tagging her husband.

Duggar and her family are often the target of mom-shaming, but the 27-year-old has become a fan of playfully clapping back, including at comments targeted at her sisters. When one Instagram user recently commented on Jinger Duggar's photo of her daughter Felicity and wrote that they were upset to see the toddler "has no shoes on" while out, Jessa responded, "And she was let outside to run in the snow like that. So terrible."

Another fan attempted to troll the Duggar family over their fondness for a particular restaurant — the Duggars often to go Marketplace Grill to celebrate birthdays with a chocolte mess — writing, "Do you guys ever go anywhere besides MarketPlace Grill?"

"No, we don't," Jessa clapped back.

Photo Credit: Getty / D Dipasupil