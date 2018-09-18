‘Counting On’: Lauren Swanson’s Dad Helped Pick Her Wedding Dress Prior to Josiah Duggar Wedding

Lauren Swanson called in the big guns when picking out her wedding dress for her nuptials to Josiah Duggar. In Monday’s episode of Counting On, the new bride brought along a gaggle of her soon-to-be sisters-in-law — and her dad — to help he choose the perfect gown.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the TLC series, Swanson was excited and nervous as the date of her wedding to Duggar drew closer

“Who do you think will be the first one to cry?” Swanson’s dad asked the group as the bride-to-be put on the first dress of the day, to which everyone responded, “You!”

Swanson explained to the cameras how special having her dad there on dress day was to her, saying, “Before Josiah came into the picture, my dad was my very best friend. He was someone I always would talk to about anything if anything was wrong, and I really value my dad’s opinion.”

She continued, “I really wanted him to be part of it. My dad will probably be more concerned about the price, just knowing my dad. He’s very frugal. I don’t necessarily like to pick the expensive things. I don’t tend, to but that happens.”

Joy Anna (Duggar) Forsyth thought the male addition to the all-female group was “sweet.”

“Lauren is taking her dad along, and I think that’s really sweet,” she told the camera, adding, “I wouldn’t mind having my dad there too, he’d probably give some good advice.”

Lauren and Josiah would tie the knot in June at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with Lauren looking stunning in a cap sleeve gown and elbow length veil. Lauren’s father even had a key role in the special day, officiating the wedding as a pastor.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah, 21, added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

