‘Counting On’ Couple Kendra and Joe Duggar Share Update on Life at Home With Newborn Daughter Addison

Kendra and Joe Duggar are “a little tired” but happier than ever as the Counting On couple settles in with newborn daughter Addison two weeks after welcoming her to their family of four. Talking to Us Weekly, the TLC couple said 1-year-old son Garrett is loving being a big brother already.

“We’ve quickly adjusted to being a family of four,” the duo said in a statement Monday. “Our new pastime is staring and smiling at this precious new face! Garrett is very interested in his new sister. We may be a little tired but what we lack on sleep has been made up in happiness!”

The Duggar couple announced Addison’s arrival three days after her Nov. 2 birthday, writing on their family blog, “Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her! She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother.

“Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here. She arrived November 2nd at 5:33 am, weighing 7 lbs. 12oz. 20 1/2″ long. Thankful that both mom and baby are doing well!”

The couple, who wed in September 2018, welcomed son Garrett in June 2018, telling Us Weekly in October of this year they weren’t concerned about adding another young child to their home.

“We’re kind of already in that napping, changing diapers groove with Garrett still, so I think it will be just adding another [to that],” Kendra told the outlet. “We’ll both be busy, I guess. All hands will be tied up taking care of little ones, but there are always challenges. [Our son] can’t do much himself, so he’s going to need a lot of help, but we’re excited about this new chapter.”

The new mother added that she was “excited” to see how Garrett and Addison’s relationship grows having them be so close in age.

“I think it’s gonna be fun to see him kind of grow into a big brother and hopefully be a protective and caring older sibling,” Kendra explained.

