'Counting On': Kendra Duggar Is All Smiles in 36-Week Baby Bump Photo

Kendra and Joseph Duggar aren't missing "date night," even at 36 weeks pregnant. The Counting On couple, eagerly awaiting the birth of their third child, made sure to take time for themselves Wednesday, getting all dressed up for some time alone. The expectant mother, 22, shared the couple's plans on Instagram, posing with her baby bump in a brown polka dot dress for a couples photo.

"Date night," she wrote in the caption. "I’m 36 weeks along and we can’t wait to meet our little girl soon!" Kendra's followers couldn't contain their excitement at how close she is to giving birth. "Ohhhh! You are getting so close, Kendra!!!" one person commented, as another wrote, "Yay! So excited can’t wait!" Another of Kendra's followers noted she was "glowing" while others offered up "prayers for an easy delivery."

Kendra and Joe, who tied the knot in September 2017 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, are also parents to son Garrett David, 2, and daughter Addison Renee, who turned 1 in November. "Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little Addie!!!" the couple wrote on Instagram to celebrate their youngest's big day, which was marked with a family party and cake. "We just adore every little thing she discovers and cheer her on every little milestone she makes. We're so blessed to have her in our family! Her brother Garrett loves her so much and we couldn't be more grateful for such a fun and spunky little girl to do life with."

In August, the TLC couple had announced they were expecting their third child, saying in a statement to the network at the time, "We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way! Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!" The parents said they were "so excited" to see Garrett and Addison's reactions to the baby, noting of their oldest, "Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life-size baby doll."

In November, Joe and Kendra announced on their joint Instagram account that their "tiebreaker" baby is a little girl. "The boys are outnumbered now!" they joked alongside a reveal photo complete with pink balloons and confetti. "We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!!"